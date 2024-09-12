September Beauty Launches Bring So Many New Fall Fragrances

Now that we're halfway through September, beauty routines are due for a change. We're saying goodbye to summer by ushering in the luxurious makeup trends of fall, swapping in gentler, more hydrating skincare, and opting for moodier autumnal nail colors—and that's not all. With a healthy slate of new beauty launches, Marie Claire editors are swapping in some new favorites.

I found the month's new fragrances to be particularly noteworthy. For starters, Byredo launched a new perfume that's so heavenly that I'll likely wear it daily. Jo Malone also released a woody perfume that's the ideal fall fragrance, while Diptyque's new collection is an ode to the fantasy fragrance trend. I even got my hands on a new vanilla favorite, Candied Lychee, by The 7 Virtues.

Other standouts from the month include Victoria Beckham's concealer pen and the Theraface Depuffing Wand, which promise to replace your foundation and ice rollers respectively. Keep scrolling to read the scoop and to shop every other September beauty launch our editors tested and love.

Best September Beauty Launches

Best New Perfume Overall Byredo Desert Dawn Eau De Parfum $225 at Byredo "No lie, I've been wearing this Byredo perfume almost every day since I received it about a month ago—it's that good. It strikes the perfect balance of smokey and woody with a hint of earthiness from the vetiver base note that gives it an edge. I could wear this light fragrance during any season for any occasion, and I bet it would smell good on anyone, too. Byredo, you hit it out of the park yet again with Desert Dawn." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Byredo's Desert Dawn is now a permanent fixture in Knappenberger's perfume collection. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The Best New Concealer Victoria Beckham X Augustinus Bader The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® $68 at Victoria Beckham "I did get to speak with the Victoria Beckham in celebration of this launch so talking about this concealer gets me extra excited. It's lightweight and silky, covers dark circles, and has a pen-like application that makes on-the-go application incredibly easy. It's truly replaced my normal concealer and quickly become my MVP product on no-makeup days." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

This concealer is really all I need for coverage. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Best New Facial Treatment Eminence Organic Skin Care Mango Exfoliating Enzyme Masque $67 at Dermstore "I'm super intentional about what I put on my face. It has to check all my boxes: feel great to use, align with my skin goals (which will forever be to brighten), and actually deliver results. This new mask from Eminence does just that: it smells like a fruity dream, has a refreshing gel texture that's easy to apply, and is packed with natural brightening ingredients (read: exfoliating and antioxidant-rich fruit enzymes) that boost your glow in just one use. It's my once-a-week pick-me-up for when my skin looks dull, and it hasn't let me down yet." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Editor

Petrarca uses Eminence's new face mask once a week. (Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Best New Setting Powder Makeup by Mario Surrealskin™ Talc-Free Soft Blur Setting Powder $38 at Sephora "In case you haven't noticed, soft matte makeup is having a moment in beauty. I'm here for it as someone who's never liked glowy finishes. Makeup by Mario is the latest brand to launch a setting powder, but I was left thoroughly impressed by it. I have oily skin that only worsens throughout the day, but this powder kept my T-zone shine-free. I will say it applies better with a powder puff than a brush, but other than that, it's a winner in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Foundation Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation With Niacinamide $37 at Sephora "This foundation went viral on TikTok for its blurring effect so, of course, I had to see it for myself. After testing it, I'd say it lives up to its claims for the most part. I love how it feels completely weightless on the skin, something I typically despise about foundation. It's also easy to apply, with buildable medium coverage and has a beautiful skin-like finish. Now, did it make my pores disappear? Not entirely, but to be fair my pores are on the large side and a primer would have helped. All in all, I'm still impressed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Knappenberger has on Huda Beauty's new foundation and Makeup by Mario's setting powder. (Image credit: Brooke Knappeneber)

Also Recommended

Best New Hairspray Crown Affair Brushable Finishing Spray $38 at Violet Grey "I typically refuse to use any kind of hairspray, finishing spray, or smoothing serum on my hair once it's blown dry. My texture is super thin, and I don't like to add anything that will contribute to grease or a sticky texture. Crown Affair's non-aerosol mist, however, is so lightweight and non-crunchy that I'm a convert. The shine it gives my hair is next level." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best New Body Wash AKT The Body Wash Concentrate $37 at AKT "I'm very picky with my body washes. I like when a product foams, gives me a smooth shave (I'm not a shaving cream girl), and smells delicious. This AKT checks off all three boxes. With olive squalane and nourishing vitamin E, my skin is soft to the touch. Plus, the plastic-free packaging is an added bonus." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best New Serum Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan $120 at Skinceuticals "I'm always excited about a new launch from Skinceuticals. The medical-grade skincare brand is rooted in science innovation, so a new launch is a big deal. Its new-and-improved hyaluronic acid serum instantly hydrates my skin (which lasts for 24 hours, by the way), and leaves it looking plump and dewy. Not only that, but over time it will fill fine lines and define facial contours." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Fruity Perfume The 7 Virtues Candied Lychee Eau De Parfum $94 at Sephora "Vanilla perfumes are my obsession, so naturally, The 7 Virtues, a brand that uses vanilla as a base note in all of their perfumes, is one of my all-time favorite brands. Its latest release is a sweeter take on fruity florals, and it's one I wear every night out. It reminds me of a lychee martini—it's bright, sparkling, sweet, and fun. I find it impossible to feel sad while wearing it. So far, The 7 Virtues hasn't missed with their scents and I can't wait to see what they come up with next." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

The Best New Device Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles $149 at Sephora "I love a new face device—and this TheraBody creation is truly one of my favorites in recent memory. It has heat and cooling functions that have fully replaced my steamer and ice roller. It's incredibly lightweight and each setting is optimized to the perfect temperature so it never stings or burns. Plus, the price point is amazing." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best New Cleanser Dieux Baptism Gel Cleanser $34 at Dieux "Since its original launch in 2020, Dieux and all of its products have become a huge hit on TikTok and I'm willing to be this cleanser will be too. For starters, there are two different formulas: a fragranced version and a fragrance-free version. I have sensitive skin, so I went with the latter. This cleanser lathers so nicely into a frothy foam, and it doesn't take much scrubbing to remove a day's worth of makeup, sweat, and dirt. Overall, a worthy addition to Dieux's already impressive lineup of skincare." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Woody Perfume Jo Malone London Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense $160 at Neiman Marcus "If I could sum up this fragrance in three words, it would be expensive, grounded, and calming. The notes in this fragrance are very realistic, so some reviews compare it to cleaning products, but I don't get that at all. Instead, this fragrance reminds me of a luxurious wooden spa. It does lean more masculine, but I don't mind that one bit and one or two sprays lasts all day long on me." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Collection Diptyque Set of 5 Eaux de Parfum - Les Essences de Diptyque $200 at Diptyque "When word got around the MC office that Diptyque was releasing a new collection of perfumes, we were all amped. The French fragrance brand never fails to impress with its releases, and this one is no different. Undetectable scents of nature inspire the collection—think the coral reefs in Venice, mother-of-pearl gemstones, bark on trees, water lilies, and desert roses. Each one feels like an olfactory fantasy captured in a gorgeous bottle, and it was too difficult to choose just one for this list, so I included the set of the entire collection so you can sample every scent for yourself." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Retinol Alternative Serum Savor Beauty Blue Tansy 2% Bakuchiol Serum: Retinol Alternative $72 at Savor Beauty "Sometimes, my sensitive skin can't always tolerate my go-to retinol serums, and I've had to learn that the hard way. After a particularly bad allergic reaction, I was nervous to return to retinol, so I've been using this alternative for the last few weeks to keep my skin in shape. My skin has stayed smooth and clear and it's even helped to fade a pesky dark spot I've been struggling with. The amazing smell and hydrating feel are welcome bonuses, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Beauty Tool Solawave Eye Recovery Pro $199 at Solawave "LED light therapy masks have been having a moment in the beauty space for a while now, but I appreciate this one specifically for tackling signs of aging around the eyes. Aside from looking like a cool superhero mask, it uses four types of light therapies to boost collagen and firmness, reducing the look of crow's feet, puffiness, and fine lines. The eye area is often where you start to notice signs of aging first, so I'm glad to have this handy tool on hand." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor