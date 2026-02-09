Cardi B's "Romantic Cream" Manicure Is Anything But Boring
Taking this design to my nail tech, ASAP.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
This year's Super Bowl has finally come and gone, and while the Seattle Seahawks took home the trophy last night, the real winner in my mind is the studded manicure that Cardi B wore during her Halftime Show cameo.
The Am I the Drama? rapper attended last night's Super Bowl, where she made a very brief appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime show performance along with other celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Jessica Alba. For her guest spot, she wore a cream, off-shoulder minidress that featured a silk corset and cascading ruffles on the skirt, and she paired it with tan gladiator boots from Tom Ford. But not even her outfit, or an electrifying performance from Bad Bunny, could stop me from fawning over her glam for the night.
Cardi B kept her hair pretty tame with a long, jet black, loosely-curled style, but her longtime manicurist, Coca Michelle, shared a close-up photo of her manicure that proved that the real magic was happening on her nails. Per Michelle's caption, Cardi wore a "romantic cream" manicure that featured long, square-shaped gel tips that were painted with a tan base color. There was a large, gold charm with an emerald in the middle attached to her ring and pointer fingers, while the rest of her fingers were given a reverse French manicure design featuring gold chrome polish.
A post shared by Coca Michelle (@cocamichelle)
A photo posted by on
Cardi B had a pretty busy Super Bowl weekend, as she was there to support her partner, Stefon Diggs, who plays for the New England Patriots. Just one night prior, she was seen at a party thrown by Fanatics, where she wore a bone straight, jet black wig with black nails to match.
Read ahead to see how you can mimic Cardi's romantic manicure on your own at home.
Start by grabbing a set of press-on nails with a nude or tan base.
Add a 3D element by attaching nail charms to an accent nail.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.