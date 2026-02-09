This year's Super Bowl has finally come and gone, and while the Seattle Seahawks took home the trophy last night, the real winner in my mind is the studded manicure that Cardi B wore during her Halftime Show cameo.

The Am I the Drama? rapper attended last night's Super Bowl, where she made a very brief appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime show performance along with other celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Jessica Alba. For her guest spot, she wore a cream, off-shoulder minidress that featured a silk corset and cascading ruffles on the skirt, and she paired it with tan gladiator boots from Tom Ford. But not even her outfit, or an electrifying performance from Bad Bunny, could stop me from fawning over her glam for the night.

Cardi B kept her hair pretty tame with a long, jet black, loosely-curled style, but her longtime manicurist, Coca Michelle, shared a close-up photo of her manicure that proved that the real magic was happening on her nails. Per Michelle's caption, Cardi wore a "romantic cream" manicure that featured long, square-shaped gel tips that were painted with a tan base color. There was a large, gold charm with an emerald in the middle attached to her ring and pointer fingers, while the rest of her fingers were given a reverse French manicure design featuring gold chrome polish.

Cardi B had a pretty busy Super Bowl weekend, as she was there to support her partner, Stefon Diggs, who plays for the New England Patriots. Just one night prior, she was seen at a party thrown by Fanatics, where she wore a bone straight, jet black wig with black nails to match.

Read ahead to see how you can mimic Cardi's romantic manicure on your own at home.

