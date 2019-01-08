image
Surprise! Urban Decay Is Launching Its Very First Line of Brow Products

So your brows can live their best life.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Courtesy

Not to be a negative Nancy, but remember how much of a downer it was when Urban Decay discontinued its original Naked palette last August? That was a devastating day in the beauty world. R.I.P. to my OG eyeshadow palette, which happened to be my very first purchase from Sephora (can you tell I'm still mourning?). Well, on the brighter side, the brand is bouncing back with brow products. This is the brand's first foray into the land of brows, and it's coming out with five new tools in an array of shades—launching January 15.

Brows are so damn important. I dedicate a solid five minutes during my rushed mornings to fill in my brows, which I like to think of as sisters not twins, every single day. In other words, I depend on excellent products to perfect my arch and I've become a brow snob over my years of testing different pencils, powders, creams, etc. Considering my undying love for all of Urban Decay's Naked palettes, which have become collectibles for beauty enthusiasts, I have high expectations.

Along with the brow tools, Urban Decay is also releasing a brow guide in collaboration with one of LA's most popular micro-bladers, Audrey Glass, to help you achieve the shape you want without the commitment of going under the knife. Here are all of Urban Decay's new brow goods you can cop next week from UrbanDecay.com, Sephora, and Ulta.

1 Brow Finish, $20
image
Courtesy

This clear shade is completely transparent (without that annoying chalky residue) and locks your brows in place for hours with a glossy, subtle sheen.

2 Brow Blade, $20
image
Courtesy

This two-sided pencil lets you fill in any sparse areas and define your brows to perfection. Bonus: it's waterproof, so you don't have to worry about it melting off as soon as you step outside.

3 Double Down Brow, $28
image
Courtesy

This creamy, powder-putty formula will make blending feel like a breeze. It comes in seven shades (redheads included!!!) to guarantee the most natural finish.

4 Brow Guide, $12
image
Courtesy

Get your shape up to your standards with these outlined stencils, created by brow specialist Audrey Glass.

5 Brow Endowed, $26
image

Bushy brow lovers, where you at? This one's for you. This dual-ended brow primer and cream is all about volume. It comes in eight, oil-free shades that'll make your brows stand out.

•••

