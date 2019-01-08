Not to be a negative Nancy, but remember how much of a downer it was when Urban Decay discontinued its original Naked palette last August? That was a devastating day in the beauty world. R.I.P. to my OG eyeshadow palette, which happened to be my very first purchase from Sephora (can you tell I'm still mourning?). Well, on the brighter side, the brand is bouncing back with brow products. This is the brand's first foray into the land of brows, and it's coming out with five new tools in an array of shades—launching January 15.

Brows are so damn important. I dedicate a solid five minutes during my rushed mornings to fill in my brows, which I like to think of as sisters not twins, every single day. In other words, I depend on excellent products to perfect my arch and I've become a brow snob over my years of testing different pencils, powders, creams, etc. Considering my undying love for all of Urban Decay's Naked palettes, which have become collectibles for beauty enthusiasts, I have high expectations.

Along with the brow tools, Urban Decay is also releasing a brow guide in collaboration with one of LA's most popular micro-bladers, Audrey Glass, to help you achieve the shape you want without the commitment of going under the knife. Here are all of Urban Decay's new brow goods you can cop next week from UrbanDecay.com, Sephora, and Ulta.