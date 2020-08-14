Sephora Collection Just Launched Clean Makeup—and It's $20 and Under

Sephora is back with a new installment of clean products, and this time it's makeup—clean beauty enthusiasts, rejoice! The retailer has added the products to its Sephora Collection line, which offers a range of products under $20. Which means—you guessed it—all of the clean makeup is under $20, and includes a hydrating foundation, a liquid lip mousse, a glossy lip oil, and a shimmering eyeshadow palette.

"After the Spring 2019 introduction of Sephora Collection’s first clean skincare products, which included an eye cream, two moisturizers and a cleanser, we saw a gap in the market for affordable clean color products," says Sephora Collection National Artist Helen Phillips. "Just 1.5 years later, Sephora Collection is excited to introduce our first clean color products offering shoppers quality and affordable choices, all under $20."

As if its affordability weren't enticing enough, the products are designed to cut down on environmental waste with minimal packaging. "We really wanted this line to be eco-conscious so we reduced unnecessary packaging, reduced the use of virgin plastic, and used paper sourced from sustainably managed forests printed with vegetable inks," added Phillips.