At this point, Angel Reese is as much of a socialite as she is a basketball player, and I am obsessed with her duality. On December 2, the athlete was spotted in New York City ahead of the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art show, where she later sat front row. She was dressed in a lacy skirt set, which she accessorized with a gorgeous Chanel flap bag and an elegant pair of oval sunglasses. Still, her updo was the star of the show for me, and it’s proof that a good hairstyle can change the energy of your entire outfit.

Reese’s hair was styled into what appears to be a French twist. The front section was parted to the side, with the left side slicked down and the other curled into a face-framing bang. The result is a hairstyle that looks like the updo popularized by Pamela Anderson, but Reese’s modern stylistic choices add an elegant flair. Short pink nails, glowy skin, and ultra-glossy lips completed her glam.

Angel Reese attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My favorite aspect of Reese’s updo is that it is as functional as it is chic, a must when you have a schedule that is as busy as hers. This is the kind of hairstyle that can get you through a full workday and evening events with minimal touch-ups. Plus, if you’re feeling creative, adding a few accessories can really take it up a notch. If you want to achieve a similar style, keep reading for the products, styling tips, and accessories to help you do just that.