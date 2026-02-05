My Hair Is Incredibly Flat, But These 10 Texturizers Give Me the Most Natural-Looking Volume

Non-sticky with a little grit.

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
samantha holender with dry texturizers
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:

It’s no secret around here that I have fine, flat hair. I’ve written extensively about my favorite shampoos and conditioners to boost volume, the styling products that give my roots an extra lift, and the dry shampoos that don’t disappoint. But for my unsolicited Ted Talk of the week, I’m getting into the weeds with dry texturizers, which, in my humble opinion, is the most overlooked (yet vital!) component of a fine hair styling routine.

The short of the long: these products deposit an invisible, gritty coating on your hair, which prevents strands from butting up right against each other. The result is a lot more volume and body, especially at the root. The key to success is obviously a great formula, but don’t underestimate technique. Keep the bottle at least eight inches from your head when spraying to avoid a sticky, tacky feel. Small spurts of product at the roots—especially around the front pieces—is the way to go, followed by a good zhuzh with your hands.

I’ve tested nearly every option on the market, and these are my 10 favorites for natural-looking (and feeling) volume.

Pocket-Sized Powders

If you have fine hair, you’re well aware that’s all too common for your fresh, bouncy blowout to turn flat by around 3 pm. I’ve learned my lesson, so now I keep one of these non-aerosol options in my bag at all times. Just a fair warning: these can get a little messy.

For a Yummy Fragrance

I don’t know about you, but I consider my haircare an important component of my fragrance wardrobe. I don’t want my styler to be overpowering or suffocating, but I appreciate a soft scent that stays on my hair and blends well with my fragrance of the day.

Grit You Won’t Feel

That gritty feel is necessary, but the amount of texture lives on a spectrum. These three are super lightweight and don’t have any of that dreaded sticky residue. I’ll even use these on just-washed hair and find that my roots still have a very clean feel.

If You Want to Stick to a Spray

If a dry texturizer isn’t your thing, I have good news. There’s a dry-texturizer subcategory called thickening sprays that deposit a liquid onto damp hair. The end result is very similar, but you’re able to treat it a bit more like a pre-blowout treatment.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.