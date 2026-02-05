My Hair Is Incredibly Flat, But These 10 Texturizers Give Me the Most Natural-Looking Volume
Non-sticky with a little grit.
It’s no secret around here that I have fine, flat hair. I’ve written extensively about my favorite shampoos and conditioners to boost volume, the styling products that give my roots an extra lift, and the dry shampoos that don’t disappoint. But for my unsolicited Ted Talk of the week, I’m getting into the weeds with dry texturizers, which, in my humble opinion, is the most overlooked (yet vital!) component of a fine hair styling routine.
The short of the long: these products deposit an invisible, gritty coating on your hair, which prevents strands from butting up right against each other. The result is a lot more volume and body, especially at the root. The key to success is obviously a great formula, but don’t underestimate technique. Keep the bottle at least eight inches from your head when spraying to avoid a sticky, tacky feel. Small spurts of product at the roots—especially around the front pieces—is the way to go, followed by a good zhuzh with your hands.
I’ve tested nearly every option on the market, and these are my 10 favorites for natural-looking (and feeling) volume.
Pocket-Sized Powders
If you have fine hair, you’re well aware that’s all too common for your fresh, bouncy blowout to turn flat by around 3 pm. I’ve learned my lesson, so now I keep one of these non-aerosol options in my bag at all times. Just a fair warning: these can get a little messy.
Use this as you would a dry shampoo puff—just don’t overapply; a little goes a very long way. The formula is probably the lightest weight out of all the powders and gives my hair subtle volume without the bedhead look.
This is one of my all-time favorites, but using it was admittedly a learning curve. It has some serious grit, while it’s probably fine to go right in if you have a thicker hair type, I personally like to pump it into my hand before massaging it into my roots.
The Kristin Ess team calls this the braid aid—it gives Big Time texture that’s ideal for messy ponytails, updos, or buns. It really does make my hair look twice as thick, but I’d probably skip this if you’re just trying to amp up a blowout—it’ll be a bit heavy.
For a Yummy Fragrance
I don’t know about you, but I consider my haircare an important component of my fragrance wardrobe. I don’t want my styler to be overpowering or suffocating, but I appreciate a soft scent that stays on my hair and blends well with my fragrance of the day.
No contest, Davines is the best-smelling hair brand—ever. I’m in love with the scent profile in their Heart of Glass line, but this dry texturizer is a close second. It has a clean, floral smell that I immediately associate with a salon blowout.
A classic, tried-and-true dry texturizer, this is a holy-grail formula. It comes with the brand’s signature Côte d’Azur scent (if you know you know) and works beautifully with any vanilla or woody fragrance.
If you’re in the mood for citrus, this is your girl. The formula is a 10/10, and the fragrance, featuring orange blossom and vanilla, smells like summer in a bottle.
Grit You Won’t Feel
That gritty feel is necessary, but the amount of texture lives on a spectrum. These three are super lightweight and don’t have any of that dreaded sticky residue. I’ll even use these on just-washed hair and find that my roots still have a very clean feel.
When it comes to striking the perfect balance, Maria Nila knows the drill. It gives my hair decent body, but I can still run a brush through it or sleep on it and style it again the next day without feeling like my hair (and scalp) are suffocating under a thick layer of product.
Dare I say this was my favorite hair brand launch of 2025? Every product from this line has been a hit. This is the one I whip out when I want a really tousled look. The best part: it provides heat protection so I can spray it before heat styling without singeing my hair.
If You Want to Stick to a Spray
If a dry texturizer isn’t your thing, I have good news. There’s a dry-texturizer subcategory called thickening sprays that deposit a liquid onto damp hair. The end result is very similar, but you’re able to treat it a bit more like a pre-blowout treatment.
I normally use traditional dry texturizers before a big plan like a girls’ dinner or date, but a thickening spray—specifically this one—is part of my everyday routine. I’m pretty generous, doing about 10 sprays around the crown of my head. It makes such a substantial difference in the weight of my hair and never leaves a sticky residue.
If you’re after mega-volume, consider overhauling your routine with ColorWow. Their mousse is actually what got me hooked on the volume line, but the Raise the Root is a recent (and very appreciated) addition to my routine. I particularly love how the product doesn’t disrupt my color and actually imparts a pretty shine.
While I know I’m supposed to heat-style with this, I love using it on damp hair and letting my strands air-dry in the summer. It prevents the humidity from taking hold and ensures I at least have a little wave going.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire