There are a lot of buzzy skincare ingredients in the beauty world. Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, AHAs, BHAs, retinol—the list can feel endless at times. But in the search for clearer, glowing, healthier skin, sometimes it pays to go back to the basics, or at least, back to nature. Such is the case with luxurious new brand Aunu, which utilizes medical-grade Mānuka honey to provide robust anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and antioxidant benefits to the skin.

Launched on October 22 from founder and CEO Jenn Krouse, the five-piece collection of products promises a more holistic approach to skincare that still delivers on clinically-tested efficacy. After all, using an intriguing ingredient like honey (which studies show has been used for its health and beauty benefits as far back as ancient civilization) is little more than a marketing ploy if it can't stack up to the claims. Luckily, there are plenty of clinical studies to support honey's skin-boosting claims, like "modulating the skin immune system" as well as soothing, conditioning, and wound-healing properties. Translation? Your skin looks and feels happier, healthier, and more radiant when honey is in the mix.

Krouse is no stranger to the beauty industry, having cut her teeth at Victoria Beckham Beauty, where she spent four years as CFO and COO, and was a part of the founding executive team (in addition to stints at Tory Burch and WeWork). But it was growing up between Japan and Korea—two cultures notoriously at the forefront of beauty and skincare innovation—that prompted her desire to create a luxe skincare line that utilizes medical-grade natural ingredients. It also didn't hurt that her mom gave her spoonfuls of Mānuka honey when she felt sick as a kid, providing her with enough intimate experience with the ingredient that she partnered with Comvita, the B-Corp global leader in Mānuka sourcing, to formula Aunu's products.

The Aunu Mānuka Salve has become a staple in my routine. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

So what exactly is in the collection? First up, and my favorite of the bunch, is the Mānuka Salve, which, in addition to the hero ingredient, also uses pure oats and a botanical complex containing narcissus bulb and tomato extract. This is your occlusive hero if you like slugging at the end of your skincare routine, aka locking in all those delicious hydrating ingredients for hours at a time. I also used this after a recent Fraxel laser treatment to soothe my irritated face and neck, and I could tell that my skin barrier was very pleased.

There's also a mask, an essence, a cleanser, and a face cream, all containing (you guessed it) Mānuka honey. Everything comes packaged in cheerful, bright yellow aluminum packaging, along with a National Eczema Association seal and EWG certification. Those accolades are not easy (or cheap) to achieve, but they do serve as a welcome sign that these products are safe and effective for sensitive skin. The luxury price point—the cleanser is the least expensive at $58 and the essence is the most expensive at $110—reflects the elegance of both the packaging and the formulas, but it's fair to say that you could find Mānuka products at your local Whole Foods for less. Will they capture the refinement of Aunu's admittedly very chic collection? Probably not. And in my never-ending pursuit of safe, effective, and aesthetically-pleasing skincare, I don't mind splurging on a handful of products that meet all three of those standards. Aunu, welcome to my winter skincare routine.

