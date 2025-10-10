I don't think any celebrity has a more impressive wig collection than Cardi B. Just over a month ago when she was on trial in Los Angeles, her lineup of hairstyles was (rightfully) all anyone seemed to be focused on, as she attended court wearing everything from blonde bombshell curls to a black pixie cut. Now she's experimenting even further, this time with a two-toned wig, because two hair colors are always better than one.

On Oct. 9, the Am I the Drama? rapper attended MISTR's National PrEP Day event in Hollywood, where she showed up wearing a long sleeve black maxi dress that was slightly see-through. Her pregnancy style is impressive in itself, but her glam also deserves some applause. Cardi B continued the dark vibes throughout the rest of her look, wearing black stiletto nails and smokey eye makeup, and to finish it all off, she wore a two-toned wig with black hair on the bottom and around the perimeter and a side part that was bleached platinum blonde. The look is the work of Cardi's longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.

Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day event in Hollywood on Oct. 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This obviously isn't Cardi's first time getting creative with color. While promoting her album in recent months, she frequently switched between wearing colors like blonde, jet black, copper, and another two-toned hairstyle featuring honey blonde and brunette stripes.

Wigs are a fun way to experiment with new colors, hairstyles, and lengths, especially if you want to test out how they'll look on you without fully diving in and making a commitment. They're also a great way to protect your hair from manipulation and damage from heat and color. Read ahead to shop some wig essentials if you're considering wearing one this fall.

