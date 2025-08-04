Cardi B's Asymmetrical Bang Is One of Her Most Daring Hairstyles Yet
Complete with striped highlights, of course.
When you have a glam squad as iconic as Cardi B's, no look is ever too risky. The rapper has spent most of the summer experimenting with bold, sometimes angular hairstyles, and each look has been more daring than the next. For example, she debuted a blunt bob during her appearance at Paris Couture Week back in July, followed by big, voluminous curls and a gothic manicure the next day. She got even more creative this past weekend, wearing with a long, waist-length wig with asymmetrical bangs, topping the whole look off with striped highlights.
Cardi B just hosted WWE's SummerSlam event in New Jersey, but according to recent Instagram posts, she spent a whirlwind few days in Paris before that—and everyone should know by now that whenever Cardi is in Paris, we're in for a real show when it comes to her fashion and beauty looks. Over the weekend, she shared a gallery of photos from her time overseas, during which her hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, installed a long, waist-length wig on the rapper with a blunt cut side bang that gave the whole style a chic, asymmetric look. Judging by the photos, it also looks like the wig's natural color was brown before being lightened with striped highlights in specific sections.
In the same way that I've come to expect great hair from Cardi B, I also know that she's always going to have an A+ manicure to match. In the same Instagram dump, she shared photos of one of her most recent nail sets, which featured long, coffin-shaped extensions with turquoise polish and a 3D croc design. The nails, of course, were the work of her longtime manicurist, Coca Michelle.
The striped highlights quickly transitioned to a jet black high ponytail that Cardi opted to wear while hosting SummerSlam, but that doesn't mean I won't still be thinking about the style obsessively for the next few days. Read ahead for some products you'll definitely need to recreate the look.
