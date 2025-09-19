Someone in Hollywood has discovered the perfect honey blonde hair color formula, and it’s time for them to share it with the world. On September 18, Ciara was spotted in New York City arriving at the Haddad Kids Fashion Show with her husband, Russell Wilson, not far behind. For the event, she dressed casually in a graphic t-shirt and oversized trousers, but as usual, it was her hair that caught my full attention.

Not only did the pop star have the most stunning head of curls, but they were also the perfect honey blonde shade for her complexion. She paired the look with a deep side part, which also highlighted the depth and dimension of the color. It looked like a reverse ombré, with the darker shade at the ends rather than the roots. This technique adds an extra element of visual interest to an already breathtaking look, worn by a pop star who could easily double as a supermodel in her free time. In short? It’s absolute perfection.

Ciara is seen on September 18, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara joins the short list of Hollywood stars who have mastered their perfect blonde formulas, alongside others like Beyoncé and Queen Latifah. That said, she’s known for being a true beauty chameleon, especially with her hair, so I have a strong feeling she’ll be changing her look again very soon.

Still, this is a style that will stay in my brain for the foreseeable future, and I happen to be in my curly extensions era, so I have some tips on achieving a look similar to Ciara’s, without causing much heat damage to your hair. Keep reading to learn how to get your own Ciara-worthy curls at home.