Demi Lovato's Messy Braids Win Paris Fashion Week

A perfectly undone hairstyle.

a white woman with black hair pulled into a bun being photographed by paparazzi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Danielle Jackson's avatar
By
published
in News

Only certain people can make "just-rolled-out-of-bed" hair look chic, and today I learned that Demi Lovato is one of them. The singer has been serving some incredible looks during Paris Fashion Week over the last few days, but I'm mostly impressed by the grungy, perfectly-undone hairstyle she wore to a recent showcase.

On Oct. 4, Lovato attended the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, where she showed up wearing an all-black outfit that featured a flowy maxi skirt, a lace-up crop top, and a blazer. Her jet black hair was styled in natural waves with a middle part, but if you look a little more closely you can see a few small braids installed in various places around her head. She completed the grungy look with smokey eye makeup and a nude lip.

a white woman with brown eyes and black hair wearing a black top and smokey eye makeup

Demi Lovato attends the Ann Demeulemeester show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lovato's messy, braided look is a steep departure from the slick bun and side piece she previously wore to a Vivienne Westwood show last week, which was giving chic business casual. Her hair was styled by hairstylist Fitch Lunar, who also did her bachelorette party hair and the style she wore in her music video for her single, "Fast."

To copy Demi Lovato's messy waves and braids, read ahead for a few essentials.

Danielle Jackson
Danielle Jackson
Senior Beauty Writer

Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.