Demi Lovato's Messy Braids Win Paris Fashion Week
A perfectly undone hairstyle.
Only certain people can make "just-rolled-out-of-bed" hair look chic, and today I learned that Demi Lovato is one of them. The singer has been serving some incredible looks during Paris Fashion Week over the last few days, but I'm mostly impressed by the grungy, perfectly-undone hairstyle she wore to a recent showcase.
On Oct. 4, Lovato attended the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, where she showed up wearing an all-black outfit that featured a flowy maxi skirt, a lace-up crop top, and a blazer. Her jet black hair was styled in natural waves with a middle part, but if you look a little more closely you can see a few small braids installed in various places around her head. She completed the grungy look with smokey eye makeup and a nude lip.
Lovato's messy, braided look is a steep departure from the slick bun and side piece she previously wore to a Vivienne Westwood show last week, which was giving chic business casual. Her hair was styled by hairstylist Fitch Lunar, who also did her bachelorette party hair and the style she wore in her music video for her single, "Fast."
To copy Demi Lovato's messy waves and braids, read ahead for a few essentials.
If you're looking to create waves on air-dried hair, make sure to add generous amount of this soft cream to ensure your hair stays frizz-free all day.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.