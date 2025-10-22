Janet Jackson Is Proving That Long Bobs Really Are the Perfect Haircut
Team lob forever.
Janet Jackson's hair is proof that the only thing more chic than a bob haircut is a lob.
The singer attended Dancers Against Cancer's 2025 Gala Of The Stars on Oct. 21 in Beverly Hills, where she wore a long-sleeve black minidress with knee-high black leather boots and sheer tights. The all-black look was chic and minimal, but it's the way she styled her hair that I'll be thinking about for days. Jackson has been a frequent wearer of protective hairstyles like cornrows and box braids lately, but she decided to switch things up this time around by wearing her hair in a long bob in a honey blonde color. The hairstyle also featured a slight side part and soft, beachy waves.
It seems like pretty much everyone in Hollywood decided to get rid of a few inches and join the bob club this year, but the lob haircut is also super trendy, and it's the perfect style to turn to when you want to go a tad shorter without getting something drastic like a chin-length bob or bixie cut. It's also really easy to style at home since you have a little more length to work with than a traditional bob, and it's extremely versatile and looks great on most hair types and textures.
If now seems like the perfect time for you to get into your long bob era like Janet Jackson, read ahead for a few products to keep on hand for easy styling.
Get rid of frizz while also protecting your hair from heat and damage with this milky spray, which protects against heat up to 450 degrees.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.