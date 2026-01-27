Whenever an actress is starting a press tour for a long-awaited film, there are almost always a few telltale signs, one of which is often a slight tweak to their signature glam. For Sydney Sweeney's Christy rollout last year, for example, she traded in her long bombshell curls for a cunty little blunt bob, and now that the Wuthering Heights press tour is underway, Margot Robbie is stepping out with a new look as well, trading in her Barbie ponytail for a head full of deep mermaid waves.

On Jan. 26, Robbie was spotted out in Los Angeles on her way to ABC Studios for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fully committing to the Victorian era theme of Wuthering Heights, which she'll star in alongside Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, the actress was styled in a black, lace midi dress from Alexander McQueen that featured an asymmetrical skirt and a high neckline. But not even her gothic-style naked dress could distract me from how perfect her early 2000s-style crimped waves looked. I've witnessed many a red carpet look from Margot Robbie, and she usually opts for more simplified hairstyles like a silky blowout or a low-maintenance bun or ponytail, but for this appearance, she went all out with a half-up, half-down hairstyle with long, deep waves. Her hair was the work of her longtime hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, who shared a few close-up photos of the look to Instagram.

Margot Robbie wears deep waves while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously wearing wavy, messy hair isn't a new trend, but hair experts have predicted that curly and wavy styles will be trending during winter 2026. The good news is that, if your hair is naturally straight, you can still achieve romantic waves like Margot Robbie's on your own at home.

Ready to get the look? Read ahead for some beauty essentials you'll need to have on hand.