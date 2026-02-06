Take a peek at Margot Robbie's updo, and it feels restrained—until you clock it from every angle and realize it's basically architecture. For the London premiere of Wuthering Heights, the actress stepped out in a custom, sculptural Dilara Findikoglu gown (equal parts gothic romance and modern couture), and her hair matched the mood perfectly: a soft, twisted low bun created by her go-to hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett.

From the front, it reads polished and almost regal, thanks to its smooth, pulled-back styling and delicate, face-framing tendrils. But from the back, the style reveals its real magic: a rope-like twist with intricate details that folds into itself. And in a detail that makes the bun even more on-theme, Findikoglu revealed that the dress was inspired by Victorian mourning hair details, with braided "hair" elements woven into the gown—right down to a replica bracelet inspired by Emily Brontë's actual hair. (Yes, really.)

Of course, it helps that the Wuthering Heights hype is already doing the most. Between the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi lore (maybe it's PR, maybe it's not—either way, it's working) and the fact that this is one of those adaptations set to have people talking. Robbie, for her part, is leaning all the way into the period romance with her method dressing and glam.

IG @brycescarlett (Image credit: IG @brycescarlett)

Her makeup, done by Pati Dubroff, kept things soft and romantic: rosy cheeks, a muted lip, and a champagne wash on the eye with minimal mascara and no deep liner. Nothing fought for attention; it simply let the hair and dress shine. The overall effect was gothic romance, translated for 2026. It's polished, but with just enough wispiness to lean modern and not costume.

And while most of us don't have a top-tier celebrity hairstylist on speed dial, the good news is that this kind of glam is surprisingly easy to borrow. Keep the bun low—or, if you're really feeling it, create a few twists—and leave a couple of fine, curled tendrils out around the face. For an added zhuzh, a hair accessory (like a velvet ribbon, lace, or pin) can tie it all together.

The result is romantic and a little bit windswept—or, in other words, exactly the energy Wuthering Heights requires. Here, shop all my favorites for channeling wearable gothic hair, below.

