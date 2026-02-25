Princess Kate’s “Wuthering Heights Hair” Is “Expensive and Effortless”—and Easy to Recreate at Home

When Prince William and Princess Kate stepped on to the BAFTAs red carpet, all eyes were on the glamorous couple. While many were quick to admire their coordinating outfits, or the incredible Gucci gown, or perhaps the dazzling diamonds from the royal vault, it was impossible to ignore Princess Kate’s fantastic, glowing hair. A huge shift from her usual glossy waves, the princess’s mane of whimsical curls paired with her soft tulle gown perfectly.

Princess Kate's "expensive and effortless" hair at the BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside the theater at the BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If her hair somehow looks familiar—although a different-than-usual look for the Princess of Wales—Princess Kate was tapping into the latest hair trend: Wuthering Heights Hair. Alongside the release of Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ film, actress Margot Robbie has been wearing her hair in these not quite mermaid waves, not quite Hollywood curls, during the press tour. The style looks ever so slightly windswept, a touch fairytale, and perfectly effortless all at once—like a literary heroine stepping in from the windy moors.

Speaking to Woman and Home, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador, Jonathan Andrew explained that "styles like this are very in line with what we’re seeing right now, softer, more wearable glamour rather than rigid Hollywood curls.” The style is a departure from the perfectly coiffed, perfectly glossed curls or waves we’re used to seeing. "There’s a real shift towards hair that feels expensive but effortless,” Andrew said. “It’s a look that translates from red carpet to real life easily, which is why it resonates.”

Princess Kate attends the BAFTAs with "Wuthering Heights hair." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie wears "Wuthering Heights hair" during the film's press tour. (Image credit: Bryce Scarlett on Instagram)

Becky Sutherland, brand ambassador for haircare brand OSMO , added, “the difference between ‘nice curls’ and Princess Kate’s waves is brushing and restraint.” She advised to use control and movement to perfect the look. "Don’t over-curl. Don’t over-spray,” Sutherland said.

To get the look at home, Jonathan Andrew shared a few tips. "The key to achieving this is to create those waves and wave them away from the face, so that it opens up the face,” he instructed, explaining that this technique “brings out all of those cheek bones, jawline, eyes and allows you to have that more polished finish."

Polished, indeed, perfect for your next red carpet moment—royal or romance.