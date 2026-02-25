In case you've been looking for another sign to finally take the plunge and get bangs this spring, Miley Cyrus's nostalgic hairstyle is here to convince you.

The "Flowers" singer was spotted driving around Malibu, California earlier this week wearing an outfit that looked like she pulled it straight from her Hannah Montana wardrobe. In photos shared via Backgrid, Cyrus is seen riding around in a convertible while wearing a black fur vest, a tassel belt underneath a gold waist chain, large, vintage sunglasses, and—you guessed it—Hannah Montana's signature bone straight, streaky blonde wig with blunt bangs.

It's highly likely that Cyrus pulled the infamous wig out of the vault because she and her team are currently shooting promotional footage for Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24. The special will be hosted by Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper (her production company, Unwell, is also helping to produce it), and is supposed to feature interviews with Cyrus and other cast members, as well as never-before-seen clips and videos from the original series.

Miley Cyrus is spotted wearing the infamous Hannah Montana wig in Malibu. (Image credit: Backgrid US)

While her hair in the above photo is obviously a wig, Cyrus is no stranger to a trendy set of bangs. The singer briefly wore baby bangs along with a fringe haircut last spring, and then she debuted a fresh set of curtain bangs back in January when she pulled up to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. While at the event, she hinted on the red carpet that her cut didn't just happen because of her desire to try something new—she told Variety that they were a tease for the upcoming reunion special. "I can't tell you," the singer said when asked if she had plans to release anything for the anniversary. She then added, "You see the bangs."

Curtain bangs have never actually gone out of style, but between other styles like blunt bangs, baby bangs, and curly bangs, they've been a popular choice among people looking to make major hair changes over the last year. Hair experts have also predicted that face-framing bangs and cuts will be a huge them this spring.

“Curtain bangs are very adaptable," hairstylist Sheila Guillermo previously told MC. "They can work on almost anyone when cut and styled to your face shape.” Hairstylist Min Kim agrees, adding that "[curtain bangs] add softness and instantly modernize any cut. It works especially well on medium-length hair with layers."

If you're thinking of switching up your look this spring and finally getting bangs, read ahead for some styling tips.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors