Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bronde Blowout Is the Epitome of Rich Girl Hair
She’s a walking hair ad.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the owner of the most perfect bronde hair color in existence, is back on the streets of New York City, and of course, she’s giving the crowd hair inspiration left and right. On Sept. 14, the model was spotted in New York City before attending the COS show for Fashion Week. Smartly dressed in a simple black dress and matching strappy heels, the only thing that outshined her elegant outfit was her stunning hair.
Even though she was just walking down the street, Huntington-Whiteley’s blowout made her look every bit the It girl she most definitely is. Loose, voluminous curls made her blonde and brunette strands dance behind her, and the glass-like shine made her look, well, extremely rich. A simple middle part, neutral nails, and a nude lip completed the look.
Blowouts have been having an uptick in popularity recently, partly because, like Huntington-Whiteley’s hair color, they offer a great transition style for fall and winter. Celebrities such as Tate McCrae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Alex Cooper are all known fans of a good blowout, and celebrities like Naomi Campbell proves that even tightly coiled hair can get in on the fun too—the carefree hairstyle looks good on, and works for, everyone.
Blowouts are some of my favorite hairstyles to do at home because they’re incredibly easy to achieve. Keep reading for the products that will help you create your own Whiteley-approved hair look.
