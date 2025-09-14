Jenna Ortega isn't nominated for a trophy at the 2025 Emmys, but I'm rooting for her anyway. As a fellow Gen Z-er, the 22-year-old is always at the top of my best-dressed list. Her Emmys red carpet look this year is no exception.

Wednesday Season 2 debuted too late in the cycle to be considered at the 2025 ceremony. Even so, the leading lady's step-and-repeat stole the show, as it so often does. After weeks on the Wednesday press tour, stylist Enrique Melendez somehow had the energy to source Givenchy Fall 2025. It was Ortega-coded from every angle, starting with the illusion top.

Look 47 from creative director Sarah Burton's debut collection was more necklace than top. The halter-neck number was made of red, yellow, green, and amber gemstones in varying styles. Each pearl and crystal was strategically placed from her neck to beyond her navel. Little hardware separated her skin from the jewels. Burton swapped typical nude mesh (see Dakota Johnson's recent nude dress) for no fabric at all—just silver chain-links and clasps.

Jenna Ortega sourced Givenchy Fall 2025 for this one-of-a-kind crystal top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeling déjà vu? That's because Kaia Gerber wore the same asymmetrical style in Burton's Fall 2025 campaign. The black-and-white ad dropped weeks ago, giving Ortega and Melendez plenty of time to get their hands on it. Gerber and the runway model paired the bejeweled top with black trousers, as to not outshine the delicate design. Ortega, on the other hand, went with a black maxi skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit and a low-rise waist.

Kaia Gerber modeled it in Sarah Burton's Fall 2025 ad just weeks ago. (Image credit: Courtesy of Givenchy)

Ortega and Melendez are back for their second Emmys together, though the Wednesday actor looked every bit a veteran. Ortega made her debut last year, in honor of her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series nomination. While the trophy went home with Jean Smart of Hacks, Ortega's red carpet look was a total win.

Then-creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri dreamt up a corseted midi dress for Ortega, featuring a semi-sheer hoop skirt. Lavender and sage green leaves cascaded from the strapless bodice beyond her ankle-length petticoat. According to Harper's Bazaar, the embroidery alone took 700 hours.

The sparkles stretched onto her pointy pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin. Dior also borrowed Ortega silver rings, bracelets, and a necklace for the occasion.

Jenna's Dior dress at the 2024 Emmys proved she's one to watch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega's style has evolved quite drastically since her last Emmys. Whether it's the influence of her Wednesday character or personal taste, I'm a fan. The Netflix series has brought out her grunge side, especially at Hollywood affairs. Now, she draws inspiration from early-aughts attire, sometimes getting her hands on one-of-a-kind archival.

At the 2025 Oscars, Ortega skipped the ceremony and went straight to the Vanity Fair after-party. Melendez outfitted her in Donna Karan Resort 2004, which debuted two years after she was born. The olive green gown was right up Ortega's alley, from the plunging V-neck to the delicate ruching. Its high-low maxi skirt was perfect for an after-hours bash—her sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps appeared front and center.

I'm still not over Jenna in vintage Donna Karen at the Vanity Fair bash. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday has clearly brought out the best in Ortega, particularly on the fashion front. Should Season 2 be nominated next year, I know I'm in for another treat on the red carpet.