Dua Lipa's Sheer and Sparkly Chainmail Dress Is the Perfect Early '00s Throwback

Having started her 30th birthday celebrations early in a custom backless Jacquemus gown, Dua Lipa upped the ante in a sparkly chainmail dress referencing the early '00s. A plethora of Tiffany & Co. jewels, on-trend fish earrings, and silver lace-up pumps completed the pop star's party outfit. Lipa's fiancé, actor Callum Turner, even made a cameo in one of her birthday snaps.

Posting a carousel of photos featuring the show-stopping dress, Lipa wrote on Instagram, "my bestie made me a killer dress for another perfect night...everyone say thank you Giuliiiiiiii...also i'm gonna need to start a cake tally at this rate."

The pop star's GCDS dress by designer Giuliano Calza is reminiscent of Paris Hilton's iconic 2002 Julien Macdonald chainmail dress, but customized specifically for Lipa. Featuring a high neckline, two side splits, and a completely open torso on both sides, the perfectly draped dress sparkles in every photograph.

Dua Lipa celebrates her 30th birthday in a custom silver chainmail dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Callum Turner helps Dua Lipa celebrate her 30th birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa accessorized her ridiculously shimmery dress with silver Piferi Izma Lace-Up Sandals. While the Barbie star's exact heels have sadly sold out, alternative silver pumps in similar styles are still available.

Dua Lipa wearing Piferi Izma Lace-Up Sandals. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

For jewelry, an eye-catching pair of $4,460 Schiaparelli Fish Skeleton Gold Earrings—heavily leaning into 2025's fish jewelry trend—contrasted with Lipa's almost entirely silver outfit. A smörgåsbord of Tiffany & Co. pieces further accentuated the birthday look, including the brand's $1,400 Elsa Peretti Open Center Cuff, a $1,700 Elsa Peretti Open Side Cuff, and an $1,800 Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff in Sterling Silver. Finally, a $6,500 Shay Diamond Baguette Pave Pinky Ring completed the impeccable outfit.

Dua Lipa's 30th birthday party outfit. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

SHAY 18k White Gold Essential Pave Diamond Pinky Ring $6,500 at Bergdorf Goodman

Lipa also wore her custom engagement ring from Turner—rumored to be worth as much as $30,000—bringing her jewelry total for the event to $45,860, which is more than a little impressive.