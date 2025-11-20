I’ve cycled through just about every nail shape this year: square, oval, almond, short, long—you name it, I’ve tried it. But now that we’re firmly in winter weather—and embracing all the deliciously rich polish shades that come with it—I’m fully leaning into my favorite shape of ‘em all: medium-length coffin nails. Marked by a wide base that gets slimmer on the sides, coffin nails have a reputation for being super slimming on small hands or short fingers.

The length is really what defines the looks, though. Go super long with acrylics and you’ll have a King Kylie Era or Cardi B-esque manicure vibe. Opt for shorter to medium lengths, and you’ll have to do a double-take to see whether your nails are square or squoval. As for color and design? There’s no limit to the nail trends at your fingertips (see what I did there?). Coffin nails provide a ton of room for designs (polka dot or animal print, anyone?) and look equally as chic and elevated with a deep, solid color.

To get tapped into my favorite coffin manicures, read ahead.

Chocolate Brown

There’s no denying it: brown has become the ultimate neutral—especially when it comes to nails. I’m personally loving super-rich hues that resemble an espresso shot, but you can opt for a milky finish, too.

Hermès Beauty Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel $62 at modaoperandi.com The most perfect brown to ever exist is this Hermès nail polish. It’s a one-coat-and-done opacity, has a high shine, and is incredibly chip-resistant. Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish $3.28 at Amazon US Sally Hansen’s polishes are the most underrated drugstore buy. They might be incredibly affordable (they’re only $3), but they look super luxe.

Polka Dot

Everyone from Dua Lipa to Sabrina Carpenter has been all-in on the polka dot nail craze. You can put them on your French tips, cover the entire nail, or do a half-moon design. Coffin nails are super nail art-friendly, so trust me, your nail tech will thank you.

Generic Press-On Nails Kit Medium Coffin French $2.67 at Amazon US I love a good coquette-core moment—and replacing polka dots with pearls is the perfect way to get in on the feminine trend. Because I can never be bothered with a DIY situation, press-ons are my go-to. HiMo 2 Way Dotting Pen Tool $4.99 at Amazon US If you’re a better nail artist than I am, consider scooping up a dotting tool to get the polka dot nail trend at home. Some color combos I’m loving: brown and pink, blue and navy, and green and orange.

Animal Print

If polka dots aren’t your thing, there are so many other patterns out there worth a try. The tortoise shell trend is popping off, snakeskin is huge, and (randomly) deer print manicures are having a moment. Some of these are easier to DIY than others, but you’ll definitely want to have a thin nail brush on hand.

PaintLab Tortoise Chic $14.99 at paintlabbeauty.com Tortoise shell is one of the hottest animal print designs for winter 2025, and while you’ll probably need a nail artist or some serious skills, you could scoop up these adorable French tip press-ons. Two trends in one, what could be better? imPRESS Press-On Manicure Impress Press-On Manicure Fake Nails - Undeniable $7.99 at Target If I’m departing from my usual red-brown-black color rotation, I’ll consider this amazing zebra print set from Impress. They’re super easy to put on—and get off—and always preserve my nail health.

French Tip

The French manicure resurgence is clearly here to stay. And good news: a white (or colored) tip looks incredibly classic on coffin nails. If you don’t want such a harsh line, I personally love going for a more ombré tip effect.

Dior Vernis Top Coat $34 at Nordstrom Introducing: the ultimate base for a French manicure. It’s the perfect amount of sheer pigment and the creamy color is flattering across all skin tones. Nails Inc Mani Marker $5 at Ulta Beauty Perfecting my white tip was an impossible feat until I met this marker. It makes creating a white tip more like an art project than an exercise in hand-eye coordination.

Pop of Metallic

I’m not really a Bright Color Person (you won’t find me with hot pink or purple nails), so I try to have a little fun with manicures by playing with chrome or cat eye finishes. I particularly love this with an army green or deep gray shade.

Red Carpet Manicure Cosmic Cat Eye Two-Toned Magnet Gel Polish - Moondust Magic $10.99 at Ulta Beauty Cat eye nails are easily one of the biggest winter 2025 nail trends. Think of it like chrome polishes older sister. It’s fun and playful—but still has a sophisticated edge when used with a darker shade. Dashing Diva Chrome Powder $8.99 at Target If you’re still on the Hailey Bieber glazed donut train, re-up you’re chrome powder stash. I’m loving this over a chocolate brown and am particularly obsessed with how multi-dimensional it looks on a coffin manicure.

