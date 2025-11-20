I Swear by Coffin Nails for Small Hands—These 5 Trends Prove My Point
My fingers have never looked longer.
I’ve cycled through just about every nail shape this year: square, oval, almond, short, long—you name it, I’ve tried it. But now that we’re firmly in winter weather—and embracing all the deliciously rich polish shades that come with it—I’m fully leaning into my favorite shape of ‘em all: medium-length coffin nails. Marked by a wide base that gets slimmer on the sides, coffin nails have a reputation for being super slimming on small hands or short fingers.
The length is really what defines the looks, though. Go super long with acrylics and you’ll have a King Kylie Era or Cardi B-esque manicure vibe. Opt for shorter to medium lengths, and you’ll have to do a double-take to see whether your nails are square or squoval. As for color and design? There’s no limit to the nail trends at your fingertips (see what I did there?). Coffin nails provide a ton of room for designs (polka dot or animal print, anyone?) and look equally as chic and elevated with a deep, solid color.
To get tapped into my favorite coffin manicures, read ahead.
Chocolate Brown
A post shared by Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Stylist (@enamelle)
A photo posted by on
There’s no denying it: brown has become the ultimate neutral—especially when it comes to nails. I’m personally loving super-rich hues that resemble an espresso shot, but you can opt for a milky finish, too.
Sally Hansen’s polishes are the most underrated drugstore buy. They might be incredibly affordable (they’re only $3), but they look super luxe.
Polka Dot
A post shared by Kaitlin (@kreativelykoated)
A photo posted by on
Everyone from Dua Lipa to Sabrina Carpenter has been all-in on the polka dot nail craze. You can put them on your French tips, cover the entire nail, or do a half-moon design. Coffin nails are super nail art-friendly, so trust me, your nail tech will thank you.
I love a good coquette-core moment—and replacing polka dots with pearls is the perfect way to get in on the feminine trend. Because I can never be bothered with a DIY situation, press-ons are my go-to.
Animal Print
A post shared by SASHA • NAIL STYLIST (@nailssby.sash)
A photo posted by on
If polka dots aren’t your thing, there are so many other patterns out there worth a try. The tortoise shell trend is popping off, snakeskin is huge, and (randomly) deer print manicures are having a moment. Some of these are easier to DIY than others, but you’ll definitely want to have a thin nail brush on hand.
Tortoise shell is one of the hottest animal print designs for winter 2025, and while you’ll probably need a nail artist or some serious skills, you could scoop up these adorable French tip press-ons. Two trends in one, what could be better?
If I’m departing from my usual red-brown-black color rotation, I’ll consider this amazing zebra print set from Impress. They’re super easy to put on—and get off—and always preserve my nail health.
French Tip
A post shared by 🫧NBV studio🫧 (@nailedbyvicx)
A photo posted by on
The French manicure resurgence is clearly here to stay. And good news: a white (or colored) tip looks incredibly classic on coffin nails. If you don’t want such a harsh line, I personally love going for a more ombré tip effect.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Pop of Metallic
A post shared by Tara Haye (@tipsxtara)
A photo posted by on
I’m not really a Bright Color Person (you won’t find me with hot pink or purple nails), so I try to have a little fun with manicures by playing with chrome or cat eye finishes. I particularly love this with an army green or deep gray shade.
Cat eye nails are easily one of the biggest winter 2025 nail trends. Think of it like chrome polishes older sister. It’s fun and playful—but still has a sophisticated edge when used with a darker shade.
If you’re still on the Hailey Bieber glazed donut train, re-up you’re chrome powder stash. I’m loving this over a chocolate brown and am particularly obsessed with how multi-dimensional it looks on a coffin manicure.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.