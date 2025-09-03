The '90s-style, deep French manicure has been taking over my social media pages in the last few weeks, but Kaia Gerber just reminded me once again that there's never just one way to wear a French mani. During a recent outing with her boyfriend in Italy, the model and actor wore the classic nail design with a modern update that involves a tip so thin I had to zoom in to see it, and I'm officially counting down the days until I can show it to my nail tech as inspiration at my next appointment.

Along with a decent portion of Hollywood at the moment, Gerber has spent the last few days in Italy for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. In a handful of paparazzi photos taken on Aug. 31, she can be seen arriving at her hotel in Venice looking extra summery, wearing a white halter top with black polka dots and black bottoms. Her nails are a bit more simplistic, as she chose to wear a French manicure, but instead of wearing traditional thick tips, she opted for a chic micro French manicure with a very thin line.

Kaia Gerber pictured in Venice, Italy on Aug. 31. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French manicure has made a huge comeback in recent years as plenty of people have found different ways to reinvent the trend with styles like colorful tips, chrome overlays, polka dots, and more. The micro French manicure is yet another way the design has been given a modern upgrade, and recreating it at home actually seems a bit easier than drawing traditional French tips.

To get Gerber's micro French manicure look, read ahead to shop some essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors