One word I know will never be used in the same sentence as Julia Fox is "boring," especially when it comes to her red carpet looks these days.

On Sept. 17, the actress attended the Hollywood premiere of HIM, the Jordan Peele-produced horror film she's starring in alongside Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, and she showed up wearing a white midi skirt set with black polka dots and a matching hat. But the whimsical nature of her look didn't just stop at the head-to-toe polka dots—she also wore thin brows, styled her hair in tight spiral curls, and pulled the whole look together with a colorful, circus-themed manicure.

A close-up photo of Fox's hands on the red carpet show that her nails were a medium length and filed into a square shape. The manicure itself was so complex that each nail featured a different design, including a drawing of a clown mask on her left middle finger, a red, 3D bow with white polka dots on her right ring finger, a striped, a carnival tent design on her left pinky finger, and googly eyes glued to her right pointer finger.

Julia Fox's circus-themed manicure at the 'HIM' premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is slightly different from the red carpet glam Fox has been serving over the summer. Back in June, she attended a Marc Jacobs fashion show wearing gothic makeup, including a burgundy smokey eye, thin brows, gray lipstick, and wet-and-wavy hair. Shortly after that, she doubled down on the gothic look while filming a guest appearance for CBS's Elsbeth in New York City.

At this point, it's safe to assume that Fox will never pass up on the opportunity to make a statement with her red carpet beauty looks. Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to create a similar, circus-themed manicure at home.

Cirque Colors Tough Love Nail Stickers $10 at Beyond Polish Add some whimsy to any plain manicure with a few nail decals. Paintlab Glazed Press-On Manicure Kit $15 at Free People When all else fails, grab a press-on nail kit. This one features the most popular design of the summer: polka dots.

Manucurist Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo $27 at us.manucurist.com Make sure you have a nail art brush or dotting tool (or both) on hand to make drawing complex designs easier.

ella+mila Paint the Town Red $10.50 at ellamila.com This vibrant red is useful for recreating simple circus-themed designs like stripes and the optical illusion that was on one of Fox's fingers. Manucurist Green Sunshine Top Coat $15 at us.manucurist.com Once everything is painted and designed to your liking, add a top coat to ensure everything lasts.