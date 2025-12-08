Come winter, I'm always ready to switch up my manicure. To be fair, it's nothing crazy (I'm wearing a holiday red nail color as I type this). Usually, I swap my classic pink nail polish for moody winter shades like navy and forest green, but this year, there's a new trend in town that I'm so on board with. Please welcome: lace nails. With intricate, delicate patterns that look just like real lace, they are understated, sexy, and elegant. All this is to say: This manicure is winter's hottest (in more ways than one!) nail trend.

Whether you prefer a mysterious black and gray lace nail design or a fresher, lighter color palette, there are many ways to wear lace nails. They suit any nail length and shape, making them versatile and fun. To achieve a realistic look, most lace nails are created by stamping the pattern onto the nail, so even if you're not a professional nail artist, you can try this style yourself. Get ready to fall in love with lace nails, winter's sexiest and most texturally interesting nail trend, and keep scrolling for all the inspo you need before heading to the salon.

Lace Frenchies

(Image credit: Instagram / @ceesclaws)

Dressing up your French manicure with sexy black lace tips? Say less. Achieve this look by applying a translucent gray base to the Frenchie and stamping the lace design with black polish on top.

Hints of Coquette

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Rather than going for a moodier, dark lace shade, opt for lighter colors like this fresh, cutesy white-and-pink design.

Dark Florals

(Image credit: Instagram / @kreativelykoated)

I like that this floral lace design switches things up from more classic patterns, and the base has the texture and look of the super popular jelly nails. Yes, please!

Simple Pattern

(Image credit: Instagram / @enamelle)

A lot of lace designs are intricate, but this one is simple and straightforward, yet still maintains the elegance and sophistication I love. Sign me up.

Polka Dotted Lace

(Image credit: Instagram / @paintbyjaz)

Sheer polka dots? I'm so in. This design gives classic lace a run for its money with a more modern take on the pattern.

Touches of Blue

(Image credit: Instagram / @enamelle)

I see so much gray and black in lace nails that I sometimes forget the pattern can come in any color, and this beautiful blue shade is the perfect reminder.

Summery Doilies

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailartbyqueenie)

It couldn't feel further from summer right now, but that doesn't mean a girl can't dream. These lace doily-inspired patterns on the middle and ring fingers are picnic-ready as soon as the weather allows. (Or if you take an impromptu flight to the warmer side of the world!)

Bridal Whites

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Elevate your bridal mani with this white-and-nude lacy pattern. Adding it as an accent on just two fingers makes the design really pop.

Ballerina Laces

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Any former ballerina will feel nostalgic when they see these nails. The pink crossed laces are making me reminisce about my pointe shoes and are a fun, creative take on lace nails.

Butter Yellow Lace

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyelizabeth)

Butter yellow is in the running for one of my favorite colors of the year. The muted pastel (which, TBH, is a neutral shade in my book) paired with trending patterns like lace and polka dots is a total win.

Lace Accent Nail

(Image credit: Instagram / @moniqueviii)

Not sure if you can pull off lace on every single nail? Try it as Frenchies, with just one accent nail to ease yourself into it. The black line on each French tip adds a little extra drama.

Shop Polish for Lace Nails

