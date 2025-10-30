Selena Gomez's Blush Chrome Manicure Perfectly Matches Her Minidress
Our monochromatic queen.
Selena Gomez really brought the elegance when getting glammed up for her beauty brand's third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The event celebrates Gomez's philanthropy, which provides young people with mental health support, and it took place on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. The multi-hyphenate shined in a monochromatic look that featured blush tones all the way down to her nails.
Her first look of the night was a satin, strapless minidress in a mauve color. She went all in on the satin-y vibe, pairing the dress with a matching shawl, matching pumps, matching matte lipstick, and a matching "blush jelly chrome manicure."
Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared details of the look via Instagram. Per a caption, he prepped the singer's nails with tools from Tweezerman before adding a nail strengthener from Olive & June as a base coat. Next, he used a blush-toned shade of builder gel, which helps to strengthen the nails and ensure that polish will last up to three weeks. Bachik finished the look off by adding pink chrome powder from his own collection over the builder gel, followed by a top coat to seal everything in.
Chrome manicures and the glazed nail look have been trending all year. Chrome powder can be added to any color to give it a metallic, reflective effect, and it's a great way to elevate a nail look or to add something extra to a neutral shade without having to commit to a more maximalist design.
"Like velvet nails, they’re timeless in the sense that they don’t feel tied to a single season or trend cycle," nail artist Erika De Los Santos previously told MC. To experiment with the jelly chrome look and recreate Selena Gomez's exact manicure, read ahead.
Throw on a coat of this if your nails are feeling soft or weak. It's meant to strengthen them and stop them from peeling or breaking.
