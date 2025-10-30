Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is so much more than a viral makeup brand. From its success, Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund, which provides young people with mental health support. Gomez hosted its third annual benefit on October 29, where her multiple mini dresses shined as much as the cause.

In true hostess form, Gomez was one of the first to arrive at NYA Studios in L.A. Thanks to stylist Erin Walsh, she nailed the Cocktail Chic dress code to a T. (The website recommended leaving "your ballgowns and tuxedos at home.") Gomez—ever a monochrome minimalist—posed for photographers in the embodiment of that: a mauve taupe set featuring a mini dress, a matching shawl, and pointy pumps. Danielle Frankel, a celebrity-beloved bridal designer, brought the custom pieces to life.

Always on board for a high bodice (even at her wedding), her thigh-length mini began with spaghetti straps and a straight-across neckline. Its decadent satin hugged Gomez's curves without bordering on bodycon. A floor-length stole hung below her shoulders, around her elbows, and down past her legs. The cape substitute made for the most elegant photo op alongside guests like Jimmy Kimmel and Laufey.

Selena Gomez was the hostess with the mostest (outfit changes). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mini's high-neck and shawl called for little to no jewelry. So, Gomez followed suit with statement earrings from Effy. It seems she's owned the diamond drop sparklers for a minute—the New York-based brand no longer offers them. Lookalikes boasting similar interlaced diamond hoops would set you back upwards of $3,500.

Contrasting diamond cocktail rings—also from Effy—mirrored the same white gold memo. Gomez's $225,000 engagement ring was, rightfully so, the only yellow gold select on display.

A moment for her jewelry, mostly from Effy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Effy Jewelry Pave Classica 14k White Gold Diamond Drop Earrings $3,597 at effyjewelry.com

Before taking center stage inside the benefit, Gomez secretly delivered an outfit change. (Selenators know they're a signature part of her brand now.) Walsh outfitted the actor in another thigh-grazing mini dress. This time, it was a rich burgundy shade.

The sleeveless style kept her high-neck theme going with a single sash of satin, which cascaded down and around a plunging back. Most of Gomez's accessories remained the same, apart from satin red stilettos. Each toe appeared slightly sharper than their mauve predecessors.

It wouldn't be a Selena soirée without at least one outfit change, right? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's affinity for little red dresses is no secret. In September, she wore three back-to-back renditions. First, a short-sleeve Jacquemus slip, followed by an embroidered mini from Cult Gaia. Then, at the 2025 Emmy Awards, she did her big one with a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Crimson colors stretched from one dress to the next. But burgundy? She reserves that shade for tailoring.

Last week, Gomez styled a Ronny Kobo jumpsuit on The Jennifer Hudson Show in a strikingly similar hue. She even matched her Jimmy Choo pumps to its dark red finish. Perhaps her LRD streak is finally taking an autumnal turn.

Give it up for the happy couple, Selena and her husband, Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What more could you ask for from the Rare Impact Fund Benefit? It honored an important cause, brought notable names together, and gave Gomez an excuse to dress up. Let's turn this into a monthly affair, shall we?