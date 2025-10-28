I feel like it’s time to spotlight the fact that Teyana Taylor is a walking manicure mood board. On October 27, the actress was seen in New York City while promoting her new show All’s Fair. Not one to do anything halfway, Taylor wore a stunning menswear-inspired outfit for her meetings, and although she looked amazing, the details were what truly took the outfit to the next level. Look too quickly and you might miss it, but I catch it all, and Taylor’s nails are arrestingly beautiful. ​

To start, extensions were added to give a bit of length before being cut and filed into an almond shape. Her nails were then painted with a translucent pink that revealed a little of her natural nail color, creating a 'my nails but better' effect. Since she’s never claimed to be a minimalist, Taylor then added gold charms of various shapes and sizes on each finger, all of which had a crystal gemstone embedded into the design. The result is a 3D nail that feels both wearable and opulent, elevating the typical single-color manicure.

Teyana Taylor seen in Midtown on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

3D nails experienced a post-pandemic surge in popularity and have been spotted on almost every celebrity in Hollywood. They have since declined a bit, but I still love this nail style because it allows for a lot of creativity. Jennifer Lopez sported a stunning baroque-inspired set for a recent performance, and a few months later, Saweetie was seen in her own version while promoting her single, “Boffum.” Just a few weeks later, in September, Selena Gomez was spotted with a version of the trend that her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, called a “touchable texture” manicure.

In my opinion, 3D nails will never truly fall out of style. Like fashion, beauty styles tend to be cyclical, and just as they were in the ‘90s and early 2020s, they will have their comeback once again. Until then, Teyana Taylor is keeping them popular, so keep reading to learn how you can imitate her manicure.