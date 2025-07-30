﻿Selena Gomez may have a new Rare Beauty launch, but my focus is on her adorable hairstyle. On July 29, the actress and beauty-brand founder posted her latest addition to her cosmetic lineup on Instagram, revealing that Rare is now entering the fragrance market. She showcased the perfume’s accessible packaging, designed for people with dexterity issues, while wearing a simple tan sweater that she dressed up with delicate gold jewelry. Her hairstyle was the half-up, half-down look of my dreams, combining two styles into one.

Allowing her natural wavy texture to take center stage, Gomez’s hair was first parted horizontally, as is customary for the style. She then secured the top portion into a ponytail, tucking the ends of her hair into a scrunchie to create a voluminous bun. Next, she took out a few face-framing tendrils and curled them for a more polished look. A few additional curls were added to the latter part of the style, and just like that, Gomez’s look was complete.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her hairstyles. The star has been seen sporting everything from a wolf cut to a bob, and her current style falls somewhere between the two, leaning more toward a lob (or long bob) than before. Half-up, half-down hairstyles are a quick and versatile look to keep in your back pocket, especially because they’re so easy to dress up. The style can also be done on nearly any hair length and works well with almost any hair type, including braids, twists, and cornrows.

Gomez’s hairstyle isn’t very difficult to recreate, but if you want guidance on how to achieve the look, keep reading for the products that will make styling much easier.

