Bluemercury’s Secret Sale Is the Only Reason My Skin Is Getting Through This Brutal Winter
Now’s the time to stock up on skin and body care.
I’m not built for winter. Seriously, my body rejects it. My heels become cracked and crater-like. My hands don’t get circulation and adopt a nice purple shade–permanently. My body and face become a breeding ground for eczema and really, really, really dry skin. It’s not a fun experience—and the only way to get through it without itching my face and body into oblivion is to stock up on the most hydrating and soothing skincare I can find.
The good news: Bluemercury is having a sickening sale right now that makes revamping my routine much more affordable. They’re offering 20 percent off when you spend $200 or more on a large selection of items. Which, if I’m being honest, is not hard to spend that much when you have such an incredible edit.
From the Dr. Barbara Sturm serum that prevents dry patches to the body scrub that saves my feet, here’s everything I'm currently eyeing. (PSA: All sale prices below reflect the 20 percent discount that will be automatically applied when you add $200 of merch to your cart.)
The Best Skincare Products on Sale
If you know me, you know Dr. Barbara Sturm is in my top five favorite skincare brands of all time. This serum has a stellar reputation (with a price tag to match), so if you’ve had your eye on it, definitely hop on this sale.
As a sensitive eye girlie, I have to be very careful about what eye cream I use. This baby is non-irritating, gentle, and substantially brightens my dark circles.
Dare I say this my favorite product I’ve tried in the past year? Powered by exosomes, the serum tells my skin to calm down irritation, reduce redness, and plump up fine lines. It does all this without harsh actives that would inevitably leave my skin painfully dry.
Not that I’m trying to be any colder than I already am, but I do find that one session with this sheet mask takes away pretty much all of my redness and soothes my eczema.
My lips bear the brunt of this cold weather. To prevent them from becoming a chapped, bleeding mess, I apply a heavy layer of this repair balm every night before bed. And should I wake up in the middle of the night? I’m reapplying.
I like a lighter-weight balm during the day, so I keep one of these in every bag and pocket. It leaves my lips super soft and hydrated, plus it’s low-shine so it doesn’t mess with the look of my lipstick.
Don’t get me wrong—I like a good LED mask as much as the next beauty editor. But when it comes to a tool I’m actually going to use on the regular? It’s this guy. It amps up my circulation, which not only gives some much-needed warmth to my skin, but it also brings back a youthful glow that the current weather has stolen.
I couldn’t help but include another Dr. Sturm product because not only is this brand never on sale, but it also hydrates better than anything else on the market. This is a serum-meets-oil that’s hyper-focused on strengthening the skin barrier. I’m using a full dropper-full every night.
Ok, hear me out: this is one of the most underrated products ever. I used this every single day of college, and it remains one of the best hyaluronic acid-packed serums out there. My skin looks so much more plump, and even when this is a regular in my routine.
I don’t use too many acids on my sensitive skin, but I also don’t like to let dead skin cells build up. It’s a recipe for looking dull. That’s where this comes in: I use it once every two weeks, and my skin stays glowing.
The Best Body Care Products on Sale
My heels are currently sandpaper (it’s not cute), so I plan on spending my weekend indulging in this sexy (and very affordable) foot mask.
Hands are often the biggest victims in winter because they’re constantly exposed to the weather and to repetitive handwashing. My advice: reapply this nourishing hand cream like your life depends on it.
I haven’t actually tested this body wash, but it’s at the top of my wish list. It supposedly smells like a “woody, erotic aphrodesiac”, and who wouldn’t want that?
If you struggle with dry hands like yours truly, it’s worth investing in a luxury hand wash. This guy contains lavender honey to soothe and moisturize the skin with every wash.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
