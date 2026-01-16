Bluemercury’s Secret Sale Is the Only Reason My Skin Is Getting Through This Brutal Winter

Now’s the time to stock up on skin and body care.

I’m not built for winter. Seriously, my body rejects it. My heels become cracked and crater-like. My hands don’t get circulation and adopt a nice purple shade–permanently. My body and face become a breeding ground for eczema and really, really, really dry skin. It’s not a fun experience—and the only way to get through it without itching my face and body into oblivion is to stock up on the most hydrating and soothing skincare I can find.

The good news: Bluemercury is having a sickening sale right now that makes revamping my routine much more affordable. They’re offering 20 percent off when you spend $200 or more on a large selection of items. Which, if I’m being honest, is not hard to spend that much when you have such an incredible edit.

From the Dr. Barbara Sturm serum that prevents dry patches to the body scrub that saves my feet, here’s everything I'm currently eyeing. (PSA: All sale prices below reflect the 20 percent discount that will be automatically applied when you add $200 of merch to your cart.)

The Best Skincare Products on Sale

The Best Body Care Products on Sale

