Beauty fans, rejoice: Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event is officially here, meaning there's no better time to restock your favorites or revamp your beauty routine. Think of this event as the new and improved 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which famously includes five-star beauty products at 50 percent off. Now, the new sale event has even more finds on sale—and with deals across every single beauty category.

Here's the lowdown: Starting March 8, Ulta is offering 50 percent off some of their best sellers in each beauty category for the next three weeks. That includes the best hair brands like Virtue and Bumble and Bumble, buzzy fragrances, cult-favorite makeup finds, and even beauty devices. However, there is a catch—these products go on sale for one day and one day only, which means some prior planning is key to getting the best out of the sale.

To ensure you make the most out of this big event, I did all of the work for you. After digging through the deals, researching the products, and reading the reviews, I've rounded up the best on-sale products to check out over the next 21 days. Whether you're in the market for a snazzy new blow dryer or looking to try one of the best concealers around, it's bound to be on sale during Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event. Be sure to keep checking back here, as I'll update this list with new deals as they are released each week.

March 8–14

March 8

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (Was $55) $28 at Ulta There's a reason this serum has more than 14,000 five-star reviews and counting—the bona fide cult-favorite seriously works. With a formula full of hyaluronic acid and the brand's exclusive repairing technology, it tackles virtually all signs of aging from fine lines and wrinkles to large pores and texture. One happy reviewer even wrote, " I LOVE it, my skin has never looked better!" On March 8, you can snag this serum for as low as $28.

Bio Ionic Smart-X Dryer and Diffuser Set (Was $329) $165 at Ulta If you've been using the same hair dryer since high school, it's time to upgrade with Bio Ionic's hair dryer on March 8. Its high-pressure airflow dries hair 75 percent faster than other leading hair dryers, plus it measures temperature 100 times a second to prevent potential heat damage. The cherry on top of this luxe hair dryer? It has a self-cleaning function, three heat and speed settings, and a lock function to keep your styling settings in place.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer (Was $32) $16 at Ulta Talk to nearly any makeup artist or beauty fan and I can practically guarantee they're fans of this concealer. In fact, Marie Claire considers it one of the best concealers for acne on the market. It offers full enough coverage to hide just about everything, even angry red breakouts. I would add your shade to your cart before it goes on sale on March 9, because I'm willing to bet this deal will go fast.

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau De Parfum (Was $72) $36 at Ulta As a vanilla perfume girl through and through, I've heard a lot about Billie Eilish's fragrance and can proudly say it lives up to the hype. At first, you're hit with sweet fruity notes of mandarin and berries. Once this fragrance dries down, you're left with a real treat of creamy vanilla, musk, amber, and subtle spices. Basically, if you could bottle up the feeling of a warm hug, it would smell like this scent. Try it for yourself for just $36 on March 9.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Frizz Reducing Hair Oil (Was $47) $23 at Ulta With spring humidity on the way, my hair is not going to be happy. To calm down the inevitable frizz, I'll stock up on this top-rated hair oil on March 9. Not only does this ultra-lightweight oil leave hair smooth and shiny, but it also softens, detangles, and protects against UV and heat damage. Talk about a true multi-tasker.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum (Was $65) $33 at Ulta I'm sure you know how much of a hero ingredient retinol is, but unfortunately, it's easy to get burned by it. This serum, which goes on sale on March 10, is clinically tested to deliver all of the results of retinol while minimizing pesky side effects like flakiness, redness, and irritation. Pure retinol, ceramides, and peptides work together to smooth wrinkles and even skin tone and texture without a fuss.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (Was $24) $12 at Ulta Speaking from experience, this cult-favorite pick really is one of the best eyeliners out there. When it says "Stay All Day," it means all day. From the time I apply this liner in the morning to the time I take it off at night, my cat-eye doesn't budge in the slightest. With its thin felt tip, it's also incredibly easy to apply, making it a great choice for liquid eyeliner beginners. You can score it for just $12 on March 11, which I'd say is one hell of a deal.

Virtue Hydrating & Heat Protectant Healing Hair Oil (Was $45) $23 at Ulta. On March 12, you can bet I'll stock up on my favorite hair oil from Virtue. There's not a day that goes by where I don't apply a few drops of this lightweight oil. It leaves my hair feeling silky soft and smooth without leaving a residue in my hair. It also smells delectable, which is reason enough for me to remember to apply it every day. Another reason to fall in love with this oil? It works as a heat protectant too, something you can never have too much of.

BeautyBio Glofacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing + Blue Led Clarifying Tool (Was $199) $100 at Ulta HydraFacials don't come cheap, but thankfully this handy device allows you to produce similar results from the comfort of your home. On sale on March 13, it uses vacuum technology to gently suction out all of the dirt and grime from clogged pores. At the same time that it's tackling blackheads, it's using blue LED lights to target acne-causing bacteria and infusing skin with clarifying salicylic and plumping hyaluronic acid.