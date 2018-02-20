Today's Top Stories
Here's How to Watch the 2018 Oscars

No cable, no problem.

Getty Images

The 90th annual Academy Awards is set to take place on March 4 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in L.A. If you've been keeping tabs on the nominees, you're likely just as excited to see which of your favorite stars will be taking home the golden statuette. (Throwback to last year when the Academy messed up the Best Picture announcement.) Luckily, even if you don't have cable, we've outlined a few options so you don't miss the biggest night in film.

Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on E!, and the awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, officially starts at 8:00 p.m ET on ABC. If you have cable and simply don't have a TV, the network has provided an option to stream through ABC Go, the ABC app, or directly on ABC.com. Hulu Live TV is a better option for non-cable subscribers, and you can sign up for a one-month free trial to watch the event. We have a feeling a live stream will also be available here, though no official confirmation yet from the Oscars.

Stay up-to-date on the latest coverage from the 2018 Oscars here, and be sure to keep up with us live as we report on the red carpet fashion, the winners, powerful speeches, and more.

