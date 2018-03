Nicole Kidman just surprised Sandra Bullock on the Oscars red carpet. She snuck up behind Bullock—her Practical Magic costar #tbt—interrupting her pre-Oscars interview.

ABC

Bullock pretended to be upset, saying, "She is doing it again. Nicole Kidman always butts into my stuff." But they hugged it out:

ABC

Meanwhile, taking the opportunity to put this right here: