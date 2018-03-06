Today's Top Stories
Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Ex Shares Their Private DMs and Calls Him a "F*cking Tool"

The Bachelor season finale DELIVERED.

Getty ImagesABC

The Bachelor's season finale ended on a massive twist, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. first proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to reject her on camera (wow, classy) for runner up Lauren Burnham.

Obviously, the entire world was deeply unimpressed by Arie's behavior—but no one was more pissed than former contestant Bekah Martinez, who took to Twitter to eviscerate him.

First there's this gem:


Then there's this:

And finally, there's this tweet in which Bekah shared the DMs Arie sent her when he'd already broken the relationship off and was dating other people:

SMDH, Arie.

