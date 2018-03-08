Kendall Jenner Was Hospitalized Before the Oscars and We All Missed It

While we were all getting to ready to enjoy the Oscars, Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalized in L.A. due to a bad reaction from a vitamin IV drip. The 22-year-old model kept the entire incident under wraps, and still made it in time to join all of the A-list celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
This is how I look after getting out of the hospital, too.
Vitamin drips are often used by celebrities to give them electrolytes and hydration before hitting the red carpet. Jenner was released shortly after she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and all is now well with the model who has been taking some much-needed time off during fashion month.