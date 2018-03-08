Today's Top Stories
Three Badass Women on Their Power Uniform
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
23 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie Is Perfect

Kendall Jenner Was Hospitalized Before the Oscars and We All Missed It

But she still made it in time for the after-party.

Getty Images

While we were all getting to ready to enjoy the Oscars, Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalized in L.A. due to a bad reaction from a vitamin IV drip. The 22-year-old model kept the entire incident under wraps, and still made it in time to join all of the A-list celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

This is how I look after getting out of the hospital, too.

Jenner in Redemption at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Getty Images

Vitamin drips are often used by celebrities to give them electrolytes and hydration before hitting the red carpet. Jenner was released shortly after she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and all is now well with the model who has been taking some much-needed time off during fashion month.

