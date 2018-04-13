Earlier this week, several outlets released footage that seemed to show Tristan Thompson cheating on his nine-month pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Khloe gave birth to a baby girl yesterday, though she hasn't released an official statement or photo yet (her mom confirmed the birth on Twitter). She was reportedly distraught over news of the scandal.

One person who doesn't want to be involved in the drama: Gabrielle Union, actress, activist, and person who just wanted to spend an uneventful evening with her mom. Union commented on an Instagram from the Shade Room after the outlet noted that she was in the background of a video showing Tristan Thompson with another woman.

The Shade Room (and the world) may want the tea, but Union doesn't have it. "Don't know her. Didn't see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain't involved in this," she wrote.

In the words of Taylor Swift, it sounds like Gabrielle Union would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

