Gwyneth Paltrow May Have Just Confirmed Her Secret Marriage to Brad Falchuck

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck reportedly got married in a secret ceremony last week—and she may have just officially confirmed it. She was spotted wearing a new ring in place of her sapphire engagement ring.

At the opening night of the theater production Head Over Heels on Wednesday Paltrow was photographed wearing a signet-style ring that features Falchuck's initials.

Last week, the actress and Glee co-creator held what was reported to be an engagement party, but some are convinced the star-studded event was actually a surprise wedding.

The possible newlyweds got engaged in January after dating for more than three years. Paltrow was previously married to Christ Martin from Coldplay for 11 years before they divorced in 2014.

