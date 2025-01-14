For most people, adding a quilted Chanel bag to their everyday lineup is the ultimate power move. But for celebrities, the true flex is in the label's ready-to-wear. The coolest of the cool can always be counted on to sport basic items—like chunky sweaters, jackets, and jeans—with Chanel's double-C logo front and center.

Jennifer Lopez, for example, wore a $4,1000 Fair Isle knit from the label while vacationing in Aspen. Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, tapped vintage Chanel faux furs to promote her Christmas special. Gwyneth Paltrow—purveyor and curator of all things cool—is, of course, among Chanel's band of loyal followers. Last week, she sported a cozy-chic 'fit emblazoned with their logo for a casual shopping trip. (Relatable!)

On Jan. 5, the Goop founder was spotted scoping out home goods in Santa Barbara with her husband Brad Falchuk. The pair weren't coordinating in color, but they both channeled the website's luxury-wellness theme. Each wore granola-inspired 'fits with an expensive twist.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are photographed on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow was dressed in vibrant fuchsia, wrapping up in a kimono-style Chanel sweater with a tapestry print. The knit piece featured the word "coco" and the number 5 (both brand signatures) embroidered into its fabric. (Photos of her look were published on Who What Wear.)

Going for a relaxed vibe, Paltrow styled the statement piece with a long-sleeve tee and cuffed jeans, her hair in a messy top knot. The actor's shoes felt a bit more outdoorsy—she chose color-blocked high-tops that had brown patches and a gum sole.

Falchuk, meanwhile, stuck to a similar aesthetic. He wore a flannel button-down with indigo jeans and a felt fedora, finishing with a pair of chunky hiking boots. It was a fitting ensemble for Mr. Gwyneth Paltrow.

