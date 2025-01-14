Gwyneth Paltrow Gives the Granola Look a Luxury Twist, in a Chanel Sweater and Cuffed Jeans
She looked every bit the Goop founder.
For most people, adding a quilted Chanel bag to their everyday lineup is the ultimate power move. But for celebrities, the true flex is in the label's ready-to-wear. The coolest of the cool can always be counted on to sport basic items—like chunky sweaters, jackets, and jeans—with Chanel's double-C logo front and center.
Jennifer Lopez, for example, wore a $4,1000 Fair Isle knit from the label while vacationing in Aspen. Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, tapped vintage Chanel faux furs to promote her Christmas special. Gwyneth Paltrow—purveyor and curator of all things cool—is, of course, among Chanel's band of loyal followers. Last week, she sported a cozy-chic 'fit emblazoned with their logo for a casual shopping trip. (Relatable!)
On Jan. 5, the Goop founder was spotted scoping out home goods in Santa Barbara with her husband Brad Falchuk. The pair weren't coordinating in color, but they both channeled the website's luxury-wellness theme. Each wore granola-inspired 'fits with an expensive twist.
Paltrow was dressed in vibrant fuchsia, wrapping up in a kimono-style Chanel sweater with a tapestry print. The knit piece featured the word "coco" and the number 5 (both brand signatures) embroidered into its fabric. (Photos of her look were published on Who What Wear.)
Going for a relaxed vibe, Paltrow styled the statement piece with a long-sleeve tee and cuffed jeans, her hair in a messy top knot. The actor's shoes felt a bit more outdoorsy—she chose color-blocked high-tops that had brown patches and a gum sole.
Falchuk, meanwhile, stuck to a similar aesthetic. He wore a flannel button-down with indigo jeans and a felt fedora, finishing with a pair of chunky hiking boots. It was a fitting ensemble for Mr. Gwyneth Paltrow.
Shop Cozy-Chic Separates Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
