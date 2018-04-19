Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Cardi B Shows Ellen DeGeneres the Sex Position She Was in When She Got Pregnant

She's the most.

Getty Images

Cardi B has no filter when it comes to live interviews. This morning the mom-to-be showed Ellen Degeneres the sex position she was in when she got pregnant. After congratulating the 25-year-old, Ellen shows a video of Cardi B twerking at Coachella last weekend, with a clearly visible baby bump.

Ellen point out a moment when Cardi B is on the ground in a crab walk-like position. "It looks like you're ready to give birth right there," Ellen says.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"They say the more you move the easier it will come out," Cardi B jokes about her twerking. "I was just trying to show the world how I get pregnant in the first place."

And apparently it looked a little something like this:

Getty Images

"We were all curious and we didn't know how, and now we do—so that's great," Ellen jokes, while Cardi B continues to the shot of her in the reverse cowgirl-like position.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy during her performance on Saturday Night Live by wearing a skin-tight dress that accentuated her baby bump. Watch more of this hilarious interview below, and know there's lots of the rapper's signature "okurrrrs."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle's Brother Says She's a 'Phony'
Lea Michele Performed a Classic 'Glee' Song
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Wedding Ring
Jenna Dewan Just Removed Tatum From Her Insta Name
Kylie Jenner Shared Adorable Video of Stormi
The Weeknd Is Single, in Spite of Coachella Rumors
24 Questions with Carol Burnett
Khloé Wants Motherhood Advice from Her Sisters
Chris Pratt Says His Divorce from Anna Faris Sucks
Kate Middleton Reportedly Preparing to Give Birth