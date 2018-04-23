Today's Top Stories
Michelle Obama Just Shared the Best Message for the New Royal Baby

Getty Images

Michelle Obama, forever Queen and former first lady of the United States, just shared a sweet message for the newest member of the royal family—royal baby number three(!):

“Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe!”

This is, of course, a reference to the time President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited the Cambridges (and the Queen) at Windsor Palace and met Prince George, who wore his fanciest bathrobe for the occasion.

Getty Images

It was the very cutest, most proper thing and I can’t wait to see it recreated with the newest little prince. Just please invite me next time.

