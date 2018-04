Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In what Ellen dubs as 34-year-old Chris Hemsworth's "body of work" (I wish I thought of this), the talkshow hosts gives the people what they want: A full retrospective of Hemsworth's toned body on display throughout the years. Most recently (and what really got the crowd going), is a teaser of Hemsworth as Thor in his upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres tomorrow.

Watch the beautiful two-minute video for yourself below: