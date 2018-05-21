Ciara Wears a Glittery Naked Dress to the Billboard Music Awards

Tonight, Ciara walked the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas in a super sparkly—and super sheer—gown. The gorgeous halter neck number featured some strategic layering, doubling up on the sparkly fabric in key areas:

But the nakedness didn't stop there! The dress also had a high leg slit and a dramatic open back:

And, of course, a cut out for the abs... because when you have abs like Ciara's yes, you want to show them off:

The whole look is reminiscent of Britney Spears' "Toxic" sparkle bodysuit: Naked, but not actually naked. Kind of like if you rolled around in crystals and glittery beads immediately getting out of the shower.

She left her makeup look simple and glowy and wore her hair in gorgeous curls.

Basically just killing it, Ciara: