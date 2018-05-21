Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

Ciara Wears a Glittery Naked Dress to the Billboard Music Awards

So sheer! So sparkly!

Getty Images

Tonight, Ciara walked the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas in a super sparkly—and super sheer—gown. The gorgeous halter neck number featured some strategic layering, doubling up on the sparkly fabric in key areas:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But the nakedness didn't stop there! The dress also had a high leg slit and a dramatic open back:

Getty Images

And, of course, a cut out for the abs... because when you have abs like Ciara's yes, you want to show them off:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The whole look is reminiscent of Britney Spears' "Toxic" sparkle bodysuit: Naked, but not actually naked. Kind of like if you rolled around in crystals and glittery beads immediately getting out of the shower.

Getty Images

She left her makeup look simple and glowy and wore her hair in gorgeous curls.

Basically just killing it, Ciara:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Chrissy Teigen Shares the First Photo of Her Son
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a Jaguar Prince Harry's Wedding Car Had One Weird Detail
Someone Ordered Pizza at the Royal Wedding
Gossip From Meghan and Harry's Wedding Reception
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid
Meghan Markle Princess Diana How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Prince William Cute Moment
Kate Middleton and Camilla Royal Wedding 2018 Oh Snap: Kate Middleton Gave Camilla Side-Eye