Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
Pippa Middleton Wore the Cutest $49 J.Crew Dress
Miss America Bikini 2014
3
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
art-with-me-tulum
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
5
5 Crucial Things 'The Hills' Gave Us

Victoria Beckham Shuts Down Rumors That She and David Beckham Are Divorcing

True love is still alive and well, people.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Good news, Victoria and David Beckham shippers: The couple has shut down rumors that they are divorcing. Their rep released the following statement this morning:

"There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news."

Victoria further suggested the impending divorce announcement isn't happening when she posted an adorable picture with her daughter, Harper. She captioned the photo, "Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham" with four double-heart emojis.

The Beckham's recently attended Harry and Meghan's wedding and were one of the best-dressed couples at St. George's Chapel, Windsor. The pair have been married for almost 19 years (their anniversary is coming up next month) and have four children together: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
victoria beckham royal wedding
Victoria and David Beckham's Royal Wedding Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant with Her Second Child
George and Amal Clooney George Clooney Teared Up at Amal's Speech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anthony Bourdain Asia Argento Anthony Bourdain Was a Rare, Vocal Male Ally
Celebrities React to Anthony Bourdain's Death
See Prince Harry Working Out Post-Honeymoon
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHARLES First Photos of Prince Harry After His Honeymoon
Khloé Kardashian Attends Tristan Thompson's Game
Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Chrissy Shares an Adorable Tribute to Her Son
Jay Z Beyonce 2018 Beyoncé's Babies Already Have Body Doubles