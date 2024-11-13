Victoria Beckham's Ultra-High-Neck Trench Coat Redefines Incognito Mode
She's almost unrecognizable.
It used to be that Victoria Beckham's most ostentatious street style—like her $82,500 Birkin bag or a silky, brat green dress—caught fashion editors' attention. But on Nov. 13, I was stopped during my mid-lunch scroll by photos of Victoria Beckham looking almost unrecognizable with help from a high-neck trench coat of her own design.
The fashion and beauty mogul was taking a walk with her daughter, Harper Beckham, through the streets of Paris in a look that rendered her nearly anonymous. It revolved around the type of coat only a frequently-photographed celebrity could properly appreciate: a wool trench coat with a stand-up, funnel collar concealing Beckham's neck, chin, and mouth. Only her signature extra-oversize sunglasses and perfectly imperfect side bangs peeked out from the top of the jacket's opening to hint that Posh Spice was swaddled within it.
Beckham styled her incognito mode coat in the exact same way she styled it on her Fall 2024 runway: with a leather bag tucked under her arm and the swishy legs of oversize trousers underneath. She also wore a pair of towering platform heels—to lift the hems of her exaggerated pant legs off the Paris sidewalks.
Whatever style DNA allowed Victoria Beckham to effortlessly pull off a gigantic coat was clearly passed down to her daughter. Harper Beckham walked by her side in her own take on extra-oversize styling, layering a Kendall Jenner-esque bomber jacket beneath a scarf big enough to double as a blanket. She also toted a Goyard bag with ludicrously capacious proportions.
I already have my share of cozy scarfs like Harper's in my closet; I'm now itching to level up my "Don't talk to me"-style game with a coat like her mom's. Victoria Beckham's remixed trench isn't just a way to stay warm as temperatures drop. That face-concealing silhouette is a ticket to chicly discreet dressing for anyone in a crowded place. Even if we're not facing the paparazzi, we can take advantage of a quiet-mode coat.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
This Winter’s Hat Trends Make the Entire Outfit
While history has always recognized the transformative power of a great hat, the broader fashion world is now catching on.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Lukita Maxwell Is the Emotional Anchor of 'Shrinking' Season 2
The rising star discusses playing grieving teenager Alice on the Apple TV+ dramedy and acting alongside Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince William Recognizes an Actress Who Once Played His Grandmother With Major Honor
A TV queen meets the future King.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya Admits She "For Sure" Feels Red Carpet Outfit Anxiety
The star opened up, and reveals how she gets into character.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Trump's Tariffs Will Affect Your Closet, Explained
The time to spend is now—here's why.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nothing Comes Between Angelina Jolie and Her Best Designer Trench Coats
On her latest press tour, the star is courting Oscar buzz in the ultimate fall jacket.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Profess Their Love With Matching Cherry Red Outfits
The pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Coordinate in Cozy Sweaters on the Set of Their New Movie
I'm obsessed.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Stylist Jared Ellner's First Campaign Nude, With Nothing But It-Bags
Her longtime stylist's first designs are so good, they're all she's wearing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans
She went business-y in an oversize blazer.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Marissa Bode's 'Wicked' Premiere Looks Are Her Personal Introduction to the Red Carpet
Her first red carpet tour is a deeply personal one.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated