Victoria Beckham's Ultra-High-Neck Trench Coat Redefines Incognito Mode

She's almost unrecognizable.

Victoria Beckham walks around Paris wearing a high neck trench coat with a tote bag over her shoulder
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

It used to be that Victoria Beckham's most ostentatious street style—like her $82,500 Birkin bag or a silky, brat green dress—caught fashion editors' attention. But on Nov. 13, I was stopped during my mid-lunch scroll by photos of Victoria Beckham looking almost unrecognizable with help from a high-neck trench coat of her own design.

The fashion and beauty mogul was taking a walk with her daughter, Harper Beckham, through the streets of Paris in a look that rendered her nearly anonymous. It revolved around the type of coat only a frequently-photographed celebrity could properly appreciate: a wool trench coat with a stand-up, funnel collar concealing Beckham's neck, chin, and mouth. Only her signature extra-oversize sunglasses and perfectly imperfect side bangs peeked out from the top of the jacket's opening to hint that Posh Spice was swaddled within it.

Victoria Beckham walking in Paris wearing a high neck trench coat and white flare pants with a burgundy tote bag

Victoria Beckham tried flying under-the-radar in Paris with a wool trench coat that concealed her face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Victoria Bag in Burgundy Leather
Victoria Beckham Victoria Bag

Beckham styled her incognito mode coat in the exact same way she styled it on her Fall 2024 runway: with a leather bag tucked under her arm and the swishy legs of oversize trousers underneath. She also wore a pair of towering platform heels—to lift the hems of her exaggerated pant legs off the Paris sidewalks.

a model walks the victoria beckham runway wearing a trench coat with an ultra high neck

Beckham pulled the trench—and the wide-leg trousers underneath—from her own Fall 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever style DNA allowed Victoria Beckham to effortlessly pull off a gigantic coat was clearly passed down to her daughter. Harper Beckham walked by her side in her own take on extra-oversize styling, layering a Kendall Jenner-esque bomber jacket beneath a scarf big enough to double as a blanket. She also toted a Goyard bag with ludicrously capacious proportions.

Harper Beckham wears an extra oversize scarf with a Goyard tote while walking in Paris

Beckham's daughter, Harper Beckham, also followed the extra-oversize motif with a gigantic white scarf and a large Goyard tote bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a mango fringe scarf in front of a plain backdrop
Fringed Edge Scarf - Women | Mango Usa

I already have my share of cozy scarfs like Harper's in my closet; I'm now itching to level up my "Don't talk to me"-style game with a coat like her mom's. Victoria Beckham's remixed trench isn't just a way to stay warm as temperatures drop. That face-concealing silhouette is a ticket to chicly discreet dressing for anyone in a crowded place. Even if we're not facing the paparazzi, we can take advantage of a quiet-mode coat.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

