It used to be that Victoria Beckham's most ostentatious street style—like her $82,500 Birkin bag or a silky, brat green dress—caught fashion editors' attention. But on Nov. 13, I was stopped during my mid-lunch scroll by photos of Victoria Beckham looking almost unrecognizable with help from a high-neck trench coat of her own design.

The fashion and beauty mogul was taking a walk with her daughter, Harper Beckham, through the streets of Paris in a look that rendered her nearly anonymous. It revolved around the type of coat only a frequently-photographed celebrity could properly appreciate: a wool trench coat with a stand-up, funnel collar concealing Beckham's neck, chin, and mouth. Only her signature extra-oversize sunglasses and perfectly imperfect side bangs peeked out from the top of the jacket's opening to hint that Posh Spice was swaddled within it.

Victoria Beckham tried flying under-the-radar in Paris with a wool trench coat that concealed her face. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham styled her incognito mode coat in the exact same way she styled it on her Fall 2024 runway: with a leather bag tucked under her arm and the swishy legs of oversize trousers underneath. She also wore a pair of towering platform heels—to lift the hems of her exaggerated pant legs off the Paris sidewalks.

Beckham pulled the trench—and the wide-leg trousers underneath—from her own Fall 2024 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever style DNA allowed Victoria Beckham to effortlessly pull off a gigantic coat was clearly passed down to her daughter. Harper Beckham walked by her side in her own take on extra-oversize styling, layering a Kendall Jenner-esque bomber jacket beneath a scarf big enough to double as a blanket. She also toted a Goyard bag with ludicrously capacious proportions.

Beckham's daughter, Harper Beckham, also followed the extra-oversize motif with a gigantic white scarf and a large Goyard tote bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fringed Edge Scarf - Women | Mango Usa $39.99 at Mango

I already have my share of cozy scarfs like Harper's in my closet; I'm now itching to level up my "Don't talk to me"-style game with a coat like her mom's. Victoria Beckham's remixed trench isn't just a way to stay warm as temperatures drop. That face-concealing silhouette is a ticket to chicly discreet dressing for anyone in a crowded place. Even if we're not facing the paparazzi, we can take advantage of a quiet-mode coat.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors