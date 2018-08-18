An In-Depth Comparison of the Summer 2018 Celebrity Engagement Rings

The Summer of 2018 will be remembered for gifting the world with a slew of surprisingly-quick celebrity engagements. Not convinced? Let's recap the biggest OMG WHAT celebrity engagements of the last three months.

In June, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande confirmed that they were engaged (rumors of an engagement started after they were together for just three weeks). In early July, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged during a vacation to the Bahamas. And today, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their own engagement, after speculation that began in late July.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now that Pete, Justin, and Nick have all put their respective rings on it, let's take a moment to compare the rings that say "Hey, I know we haven't been dating that long, but let's make this thing legally binding."



Ariana Grande

In the Summer 2018 quickie engagement outbreak, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are the patients zero.

Ariana didn't formally debut the ring on Instagram, but she did start wearing it during all of her public appearances and performances.

Getty Images Kevin Mazur

Pete reportedly spent $93,000 on the three-carat pear-shaped ring. In an interview with GQ, Pete revealed that he texted Ariana pictures of engagement rings after their first date and that she responded by telling him which were her favorites.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" Pete said. "She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"



Hailey Baldwin

Next up, we have Hailey Baldwin, who is proving herself to have superhero strength as she carries around the ginormous ring Justin Bieber proposed with. Justin picked out the elongated, oval-shaped diamond himself. It's reportedly between six and ten carats and has an estimated value of half a million dollars.

Hailey is notoriously low-key about her relationship on social media, but she has posted a couple of photos that show off her rock.

quick trip to camp 😼 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 2, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have both showed off her ring in photos on Instagram confirming their engagement. The cushion-cut ring is approximately four carats and cost Nick about $200,000, according to diamond experts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's a side-by-side of all three rings, because you know you need it: