Savannah Phillips Literally Steps on Princess Eugenie's Dress in Her Official Wedding Portrait

On Friday, the second royal wedding of 2018 came and went. Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a gorgeous ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The guest list included other members of the royal family, like Eugenie's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, and their equally-famous wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, and Ellie Goulding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the arrivals and the ceremony gave royal fans everywhere a lot of beautiful, romantic eye candy to ogle at, the pictures we were all really waiting for were Eugenie and Jack's official royal wedding portraits, which were nothing short of dazzling and were released to the public on Saturday. Eugenie and Jack actually released two portraits, both of which were taken in the luxurious, gilded White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

In the first photo, Eugenie and Jack are surrounded by members of both of their families, as well as the kids who made up their bridal party. The family members included in the photo are Eugenie's world-famous grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, her older sister, Princess Beatrice, and Jack's parents, George and Nicola and his brother, Thomas Brooksbank.

Alex Bramall

The second of the official photos focuses on the bride and groom and their pageboys and bridesmaids. It doesn't take an eagle eye to spot the fact that Savannah Phillips, the spunky seven-year-old granddaughter of Princess Anne, is up to her signature mischief in the official portrait:

Alex Bramall

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes, that really is Savannah's foot stepping RIGHT ON Eugenie's elegant bridal train. This is par for the course for Savannah, who made waves in June, when she rolled her eyes and put a hand over Prince George's mouth at Trooping the Colour.

Never change, Savannah. Never.