The Royal Baby Is Here, and the Whole World Is Freaking Out

"What a lucky baby to grow up with such loving, inclusive, and progressive parents."

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Splash News
  • Meghan Markle has given birth to a royal baby boy.
  • The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time.
  • Twitter is freaking out, and can't believe it happened on the same day as the Met Gala.

    After much anticipation, Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, born at 5.26 a.m. U.K. time and weighing seven pounds and three ounces. Naturally, the Duke and Duchess are thrilled—and so is the rest of the world. Prince Harry surprised everyone by giving a sweet interview with the media saying how happy he is and how it's "been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine." Watch below:

    Twitter is obviously melting (look at how happy Harry looks!), and couldn't be more thrilled for the new parents.

    Some Twitter users can't get over the fact that the baby's birth happened on the same day as tonight's Met Gala in NYC.

    It's clearly a busy day, and I'm here for it all. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4
    Every Single Thing We Know About the Royal Baby
