Meghan Markle has given birth to a royal baby boy.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time.

Twitter is freaking out, and can't believe it happened on the same day as the Met Gala.

After much anticipation, Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, born at 5.26 a.m. U.K. time and weighing seven pounds and three ounces. Naturally, the Duke and Duchess are thrilled—and so is the rest of the world. Prince Harry surprised everyone by giving a sweet interview with the media saying how happy he is and how it's "been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine." Watch below:

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. https://t.co/SheYRzOhtt — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 6, 2019

Twitter is obviously melting (look at how happy Harry looks!), and couldn't be more thrilled for the new parents.

AND THIS STATEMENT IS AMAZING BEYOND COMPREHENSION https://t.co/PEqEGc7AFo — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) May 6, 2019

Harry and Meghan 4 lyfe tbh!!!! https://t.co/xVJfdFEyBM — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 6, 2019

Just woken up from my afternoon nap. Have I missed anything? Meghan's done WHAT?! #RoyalBaby #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/8om4QIhUAG — Helen Tope (@Scholar1977) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on the birthday of their son. What a lucky baby to grow up with such loving, inclusive, and progressive parents. Enjoy your new life together as a family of 3. #RoyalBaby — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 6, 2019

UM HELLO WE HAVE A MIXED RACE PRINCE #royalbaby — kat ⍟ (@katttcarpenter) May 6, 2019

Fully aware that a lot of people have no time for the Royals but I love Harry and Meghan I think they are a breath of fresh air and I am very happy for them a new baby is a blessing and they will make wonderful parents huge congrats to them #royalbaby https://t.co/bosmdWuUVn — Stephanie Wall (@stephmwall) May 6, 2019

Me: lmao who cares about the Royal Baby #royalbaby



SussexRoyal: “IT’S A BOY!”



Me: pic.twitter.com/ATuISj7vyG — Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) May 6, 2019

Some Twitter users can't get over the fact that the baby's birth happened on the same day as tonight's Met Gala in NYC.

But is the Royal Baby camp? #MetGala2019 — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) May 6, 2019

Met Gala vs. Royal Baby. I pray the Daily Mail has staffed up for this https://t.co/FgetSI79wy — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) May 6, 2019

It's clearly a busy day, and I'm here for it all. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE