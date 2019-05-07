As a close friend to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she already has the perfect gift waiting to give their son.



Baby Sussex was born on Monday—a healthy baby boy weighting 7lbs 3oz, reportedly with a hospital birth rather than a home birth.



Speaking soon after the arrival of his son, Prince Harry told cameras:"It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.”

Not only does Baby Sussex have Meghan Markle as a mother, Prince Harry as a father, and Queen Elizabeth II herself as a great-grandmother, but the royal baby boy can also consider the legend that is Oprah Winfrey to be part of the family, too. Not a bad contacts list to have on speed dial as you grow up, huh?

Cool Aunt Oprah couldn’t be more excited about the birth of Meghan and Harry’s son, who arrived into the world in the early hours of Monday, May 6, weighing 7lbs 3oz after what was reportedly a hospital birth. As a close friend to the new parents, Oprah is already dying to meet the little guy and has found the perfect, special gift to give the royal baby.

Getty Images

Revealing her carefully planned present for Baby Sussex, the star told Access Hollywood: “I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about. So I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly created the perfect nursery for their first child before he arrived, so I hope they’ve got a great bookshelf and reading nook already set up and ready to go.

Getty Images

It makes sense that Oprah would be particularly excited about the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s son, as she’s known to be a favorite of the Sussexes. You'll recall that she was amongst the A-list celebrity guests at their royal wedding in May last year, and was also more recently announced to be working on a project with Prince Harry. Their joint series, set to launch next year on Apple TV, will focus on the topics of mental illness and mental wellbeing.

Baby Sussex, already tight with Oprah and the owner of an extensive, personally-curated library...Living my dreams at two days old.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE