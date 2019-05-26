Since welcoming their first child, Archie Harrison, earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly fully settled into life at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Friends of the couple have said that the move from Kensington Palace to the more secluded Frogmore Cottage was a "healthy" change for the Sussexes.

According to People, the "energy" of Frogmore is better for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying a fresh start. The royal couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, earlier this month and they're settling into life in their new permanent residence at Frogmore Cottage.

And, according to people close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, life at Frogmore is much more their vibe than life at Kensington Palace in London was.

"Their home is so cute and warm," a source told People of Harry and Meghan's Windsor home. "The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start."

Meghan and Harry's friends have said before that the move was a good decision for them and their growing family and "a really healthy thing to do."

"I presume it must be nice to get out and away," a friend of the couple told People. "Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing."