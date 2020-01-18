Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Stepping Down From All Royal Duties

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
WPA PoolGetty Images
      • They have also expressed their own interest in paying back the Sovereign Grant for the refurbishments to their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from working royal life is official. On Saturday, the Queen and Buckingham Palace released statements announcing the official split and details of what the future will look like for Harry and Meghan.

        In a move that will come as a surprise to some, Harry and Meghan aren't just cutting back on their time commitments with the royal family, but will actually be stepping down from all royal duties. The couple will stop using their HRH royal titles, but will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and have expressed a desire to repay the Sovereign Grant for the money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home.

        Read the full statements below:

        Statement from HM The Queen:

        Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.
        Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.
        I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.
        I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.
        It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.

        Statement from Buckingham Palace:

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
        As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.
        With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.
        The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.
        Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.
        This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.

