Kate Middleton Served Breakfast to Kindergarteners as She Visited a London Preschool

Kate's launching a national survey into early childhood development.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School
Phil HarrisGetty Images

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton launched a British survey into early childhood development, named "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s." To promote the survey, she's undertaking a solo tour of the U.K., making stops at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, women's prison HMP Send in Surrey, England, as well as the interactive children's activity MiniBrum at the Birmingham Science Museum. On Wednesday, she visited the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school, as People reports, where she helped serve kindergarteners breakfast.

Kate visited the preschool in order to draw attention to childhood nutrition (specifically, a good breakfast—hence her early morning arrival). According to People, she spoke to staff and children at the nursery, as well as members of the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy, which trains chefs in creating nutritious food for under 8s.

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.” • Take 5 minutes to visit 5bigquestions.org.uk (link in bio) to find out more and fill out the survey.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey comprises—as you've probably guessed from the title—five questions on how early experiences impact health and wellbeing in later life. Kelly Beaver of Ipsos MORI, the research company conducting the survey for the Royal Foundation, told the Independent, "The [survey] is a fantastic way for the British public to share their views about the importance of the early years."

A statement on the official Kensington Royal Instagram reads, "The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes." The post continues, "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come."

