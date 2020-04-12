Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Excited to Finally Be the Couple They Want to Be

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • As they begin their next steps after their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally able to be "the couple they want to be," according to a source close to the Sussexes.
    • Royal expert and correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote about the famous couple's plans for the future in a piece for Vanity Fair.
      • "They really want to make a difference on a global level and they are very ambitious about what they want to achieve," a source told Nicholl.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been holding back during their time as full-time working royals.

        In a report for Vanity Fair, royal expert and correspondent Katie Nicholl shared some insights about the Sussexes' plans for life after their highly-publicized (and very controversial) royal exit.

        "They are genuinely excited about the next chapter," a source told Nicholl of Harry and Meghan's attitude following their final royal engagements in March. "It hasn’t been an easy time for them but they are looking forward to starting a new chapter and being the couple they want to be. They really want to make a difference on a global level and they are very ambitious about what they want to achieve."

        As for the couple they want to be, we know that will involve plenty of work championing their favorite charities and causes. The couple recently announced the name of their new, post-royal nonprofit: Archewell.

        Although the royal aides Nicholl spoke to declined to comment on Harry and Meghan's next steps, a spokesperson told her: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization."

        We'll all just have to wait and see what, specifically, the Sussexes' next steps include.

